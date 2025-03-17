NAB Show Preview: Vendors address growing cybersecurity concerns as broadcast goes cloud

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As broadcasters shift toward cloud-based workflows and remote production environments, cybersecurity is a critical concern for the industry.

The annual Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference at the NAB Show will spotlight how media organizations are balancing innovation with protection of content and infrastructure across special security-focused sessions.

Security challenges in an evolving landscape

The rapid adoption of software-based and cloud-driven production workflows has created new vulnerabilities that demand attention from broadcasters and vendors alike.

“Cybersecurity will be a major talking point, especially as broadcasters continue shifting and experimenting with software-based and cloud-driven production workflows,” said Simon Hawkings, director of sales strategy and business acceleration at Ross Video. “Security vulnerabilities in media systems have already led to several major hacks, and there’s a growing need for secure-by-design solutions.”

These concerns come at a time when remote and cloud production capabilities have become essential rather than optional for many organizations.

“Over the past few years, the industry has seen a tremendous uptake in remote workflow demand, in turn increasing the need for cloud-based production capabilities,” said Martins Magone, chief technology officer at Veset. “The rise in remote workflows has also kickstarted a rising concern for security among content providers, with many looking for ways to ensure reliability in their cloud-based workflows while also keeping flexibility and scalability at the forefront.”

Protecting content across global supply chains

As content distribution networks become increasingly complex, securing assets throughout their lifecycle has become more challenging.

The Trusted Partner Network (TPN), an industry initiative focused on content security, plans to showcase expanded offerings at the show.

“As the industry continues to evolve, ensuring the integrity and security of valuable content across global supply chains has never been more critical,” said Terri Davies, president of TPN. “We are particularly thrilled to highlight our expanded suite of program offerings and to demonstrate how TPN is strengthening support for the industry with a focus on zero trust, application security, a solution for service provider outsourcing, and free resources available to the industry at no extra cost.”

The adoption of zero trust security frameworks represents a shift in how media organizations approach protection, moving away from perimeter-based security toward models that verify every access request regardless of source.

Managed services gain traction

Modern security requirements’ complexity is pushing broadcasters toward partnerships with specialized providers who can manage these challenges.

“The complexity of modern media distribution remains a top challenge as media companies strive to enhance content experiences while maximizing reach and revenue,” said Venugopal Iyengar, chief operating officer of digital at Planetcast. “However, a clear trend across all these areas is the move toward managed services. Technology on its own doesn’t solve the challenge of operational complexity. Many broadcasters are looking to service providers that offer not just software, but fully managed, end-to-end solutions.”

This shift allows media companies to focus on core business priorities rather than becoming entangled in technical security challenges, Iyengar noted.

Data management security becomes critical

As file sizes grow with higher resolution formats, the secure movement and storage of data has become a foundational concern for broadcasters.

“The explosive growth in content resolution and complexity is pushing traditional file sharing infrastructure to its limits,” said Ned Pyle, enterprise storage technical officer at Tuxera. “We’re seeing broadcast operations struggling with 4K/8K workflows and virtual production that demand real-time access to massive files across distributed teams. What’s really driving conversations is how to eliminate these technical bottlenecks without compromising on quality or security.”

The intersection of performance and security represents a challenge, as teams need speed and protection when handling valuable media assets.

“We’re closely watching the industry’s shift toward more flexible and scalable infrastructure solutions that can support both traditional and cloud-based workflows,” Pyle added. “We’re also seeing increased focus on technologies that enable real-time collaboration across global teams while maintaining the highest security standards.”

The security of cloud storage infrastructure will be another key focus as it increasingly forms the backbone of modern media workflows.

“While embracing innovation, we’ll also see tools that are fortifying fundamental workflow needs: security, high-performance reliability, scalability, and cost efficiency,” said Laquie TN Campbell, product marketing manager for media and entertainment at Backblaze.

“Cloud storage will be foundational for these emerging workflows because it enables seamless collaboration between global teams and increased monetization with content that is more accessible,” said Campbell.

As broadcasters head to Las Vegas this April, the conversations around security will likely reflect an industry grappling with digital transformation while working to maintain the trust of audiences and content partners alike.