Legacy system integration poses ongoing security challenges for broadcasters

As broadcasters accelerate their digital transformation efforts, the security of legacy broadcast systems remains a critical challenge. These older systems, often fundamental to core operations, weren’t designed for today’s interconnected production environments or sophisticated cyber threats.

“Legacy systems often handle vital parts of production but weren’t built for today’s threats,” said Eric Elbaz, principal strategic engagement manager at Akamai. “Tearing them out might be too disruptive, so broadcasters are using strategies like micro-segmentation and secure overlays to keep them running safely alongside newer, more secure tools.”

Microsegmentation, a security approach that divides networks into isolated segments, helps contain potential breaches by preventing lateral movement through the network. This technique proves particularly valuable when protecting older systems that can’t be immediately upgraded or replaced.

“Implementation of these protocols is key to enhancing security,” said Sam Peterson, COO at Bitcentral, emphasizing the need for careful integration of modern security protocols.

“By partnering with a vendor experienced in legacy modernization, broadcasters can maintain operational continuity while reinforcing their security defenses, ensuring that even outdated systems are not vulnerable entry points for cyber threats,” said Peterson.

The challenge extends beyond individual workstations or editing systems. Many broadcasters still operate specialized equipment for tasks like playout automation, master control and signal processing. Some of these systems, which are run on older operating systems or custom software, often can’t be patched or updated without risking operational disruption.

Regular security audits help identify vulnerabilities in these legacy environments.

“Audits help broadcasters see the blind spots attackers might exploit,” Elbaz said. “They’re not just about ticking a compliance box—they’re about discovering unsecured APIs, unmonitored vendor connections or legacy scripts left running in the background.”

The Trusted Partner Network (TPN), an industry security initiative, recommends specific measures for managing legacy systems.

“Regular audits provide insights into potential risks and reinforce a proactive approach to protecting content. Cybersecurity audits help identify vulnerabilities in systems, workflow, and access controls, ensuring that security measures align with industry standards,” said Terri Davies, TPN president.

Industry data reveals the scope of the challenge.

According to NewscastStudio’s last industry sentiment survey, updating aging broadcast infrastructure ranked as respondents’ top priority. The survey also indicated declining confidence in the industry’s technological adaptation, with 64% believing the industry is keeping pace with change, down from 70% two years ago.

The impact of legacy systems extends beyond security concerns.

A recent Dalet and Caretta Research report, “The Future of Newsroom Workflows,” found that 45% of respondents cite legacy systems as a significant challenge to workflow efficiency. Meanwhile, the M-Connect Survey by Mediagenix reports that 55% of media organizations remain in the early stages of digital transformation across key areas, including data-driven decision-making, automation and system connectivity.

Facing these challenges, broadcasters have developed systematic approaches to secure their legacy infrastructure while working toward modernization. Industry professionals report success with a multi-layered security strategy:

Network isolation: Placing legacy systems in separate network segments with strictly controlled access.

Security overlays: Implementing additional security tools that monitor and protect legacy systems without requiring modifications to the original equipment.

Access controls: Limiting system access to essential personnel and implementing detailed audit logs.

Backup systems: Maintaining current backups and documented recovery procedures in case of system compromise.

The transition away from legacy systems requires careful planning.

Many broadcasters must balance security needs with operational requirements and budget constraints. The cost of replacing established systems, retraining staff, and potentially disrupting workflows often leads organizations to seek interim solutions.

Third-party vendors play a crucial role in this security equation.

“Vendors and third-party services are key contributors to the cybersecurity of broadcast environments,” said Mélanie Langlois, product manager at Viaccess-Orca. “Their expertise in deploying integrated, adaptable solutions allows broadcasters to address diverse security challenges, especially as the landscape of digital threats continues to evolve.”

Looking ahead, broadcasters face increasing pressure to modernize their infrastructure while maintaining security and reliability.

Recent high-profile incidents, including ransomware attacks on major media companies, highlight the vulnerabilities that outdated systems can introduce into broadcast operations.

Industry experts recommend a phased approach to legacy system security.

This approach starts with a comprehensive risk assessment and moves through staged improvements that balance security needs against operational requirements. This methodical process helps organizations maintain production continuity while enhancing their security posture.