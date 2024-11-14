Dalet report highlights budget, workflow challenges in news industry

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A new report from Dalet and analyst organization Caretta Research outlines major shifts in newsroom workflows.

Titled “The Future of Newsroom Workflows,” the report provides a broad view of current challenges in news production, including the adoption of artificial intelligence and the expansion of story-centric, multi-platform content strategies.

The report, released on Nov. 13, draws on feedback from newsroom professionals across 60 media organizations.

Findings indicate that outdated systems hinder workflow efficiency, with 45% of respondents citing legacy systems as a significant challenge. About one-third of newsrooms report that their newsroom computer systems (NRCS) fail to meet operational needs.

Despite these constraints, 68% of respondents expressed optimism about the future of news, with many pointing to opportunities for adopting updated tools and methods.

According to Rob Ambrose, Caretta Research’s managing director, newsroom challenges reflect long-standing issues such as multi-platform production demands, shifting media consumption habits and financial pressures. However, he noted that new tools, particularly AI-enabled systems, are helping journalists adapt to these demands.

The study also highlights a gap in newsroom budgeting and cost management.

Although more than half of respondents faced budget cuts in the past year, few newsrooms actively monitor the financial impact of their coverage. Marcy Lefkovitz, Dalet’s senior vice president of product innovation, emphasized that resource constraints drive news organizations to seek more efficient systems to meet audience expectations across platforms.

In response to these findings, Dalet has launched a Competitive Upgrade Program, designed to support newsrooms in transitioning away from legacy systems and optimizing their workflows.