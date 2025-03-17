Viaccess-Orca to showcase AI-powered, cost-efficient TV solutions at the 2025 NAB Show

In today’s fast-evolving media landscape, video service providers face increasing pressure to optimize costs while accelerating the deployment of engaging, revenue-generating video services. To stay competitive, broadcasters, telcos, content owners, and streaming platforms need agile, cost-efficient solutions that align with their unique operational and financial challenges and cater to the unique preferences of their viewers.

At the 2025 NAB Show, Viaccess-Orca (VO) will showcase its modular, end-to-end TV solutions designed to help media companies lower operational costs, streamline workflows, and accelerate service deployment. By minimizing infrastructure complexity and eliminating inefficiencies, VO empowers its customers to achieve faster time to market.

VO’s one-stop-shop solutions integrate seamlessly with existing ecosystems, reducing the total cost of ownership while driving revenue opportunities. Whether strengthening content security, streamlining video delivery, or unlocking new revenue opportunities, VO empowers media companies to thrive in an industry where efficiency and profitability are more critical than ever.

VO will unveil its latest multiscreen application for broadcasters, telcos, content owners, and streaming platforms, designed to accelerate service deployment while allowing for tailored user interface customization to meet specific market demands.

Elevate QoS, QoE, and personalization with AI-driven insights

A standout solution at the 2025 NAB Show will be VO’s new design as a service (DaaS) offering. This fully preintegrated, no-code tool empowers VO TV Apps users to easily modify and personalize their user interface, streamlining customization while reducing time to market. The DaaS solution integrates real-time subscriber insights into the no-code framework, creating opportunities for rapid iteration and market responsiveness. It simplifies the technical complexities of designing TV apps, allowing service providers to effortlessly deliver engaging TV experiences.

Increase revenues and boost viewer engagement with data-driven solutions

VO will showcase its premium TV platform and advanced value-adding features, offering video service providers a comprehensive, data-driven solution for delivering seamless user experiences. This all-encompassing solution integrates VO’s service delivery platform, robust content protection, and multi-DRM capabilities, along with a multiplatform video player, customizable TV apps, business analytics, AI-powered Targeted TV Advertising, FAST solutions, end-to-end monitoring, and AI-powered content recommendations.