Manifold Technologies NAB Show 2025 plans include launch of new conversion service, integration of Arkona’s AT300 and support for SRT compressed video
Manifold Technologies GmbH, provider of service-oriented software solutions for Tier 1 live productions, has revealed plans to introduce several features to its Manifold Cloud suite aimed at expanding the feature set and introducing support of Arkona’s AT300 programmable acceleration card which will provide clients with native SDI support in addition to IP. These advancements will debut at NAB Show 2025 in Booth N307, shared with technology partner, Arkona Technologies.
Manifold Cloud — UDX
Manifold UDX is the latest feature to be added as a service to the Manifold Cloud suite. This service is designed to provide broadcast quality up/down/cross-conversion of UHD, 3G, and HD video. Users will benefit from:
- Advanced format conversion technology for superior quality
- Extreme density — Capable of up to 96 UHD, or 384 3G, up/down/cross conversions in a single 1RU COTS server
- Seamlessly adding UDX paths with a few mouse clicks running on the same hardware as other Manifold services
Native SDI integration through Arkona AT300 hardware support
At NAB Show 2025, Manifold Technologies will introduce and showcase new hardware support for Manifold Cloud by demonstrating integration of the Arkona AT300 programmable acceleration cards in addition to the previously available FPGA accelerators from COTS providers ProDesign and BittWare.
- Interoperability with Arkona’s AT300 enables SDI signals to be natively ingested to Manifold Cloud, eliminating the need for external SDI-to-IP gateways
- Integration can be combined with support for ProDesign and BittWare FPGA accelerators in any configuration, making it ideal for hybrid SDI/IP environments
SRT support in Manifold Cloud
Being shown at NAB for the first time, Manifold Cloud will now support SRT streams making them available as sources in Manifold Cloud and by extension also usable with Manifold Multiviewer or Manifold UDX.
“We are thrilled to be bringing these new production introductions to NAB Show 2025,” said Erling Hedkvist, sales and business development for Manifold Technologies. “Since the introduction of Manifold Cloud we’ve laid out a vision to continuously add features and functionality and these new features have been highly asked for by our customers.”
See all these new developments at NAB in Booth N 307.
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
Categories
4K, HDR and UHD Broadcasting, Industry Feed, IP Based Production, NAB Show
The content on this page is provided by the featured companies. NewscastStudio cannot guarantee the accuracy or veracity of any claims about products or services made in this content. The views expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect the views of NewscastStudio or its team. This content may contain trademarks owned by third parties, and those marks are the property of those companies.