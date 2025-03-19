CNN hires SVP of video editorial

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Nancy Han has joined CNN Worldwide as senior vice president, video editorial.

In this new role, Han will lead and innovate CNN’s video storytelling strategy, developing and implementing approaches that resonate with audiences across linear, digital and mobile platforms. She will lead a new team made up of digital video and field producing teams that will produce original videos, remix and edit and optimize video assets from the outset of a story, according to the network.

Han brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in digital media, streaming, broadcast and emerging technologies, and joins from Han Wapner Media, where she advised clients on digital transformation strategies.

She returns to CNN after previously serving as vice president of weekly programming at CNN+, where she led a team that created original programming for CNN’s first direct-to-consumer streaming service. Prior to that, she was the EVP of news at NowThis Media, where she oversaw all editorial operations. Before NowThis, Han was a Senior Producer at “CBS This Morning,” and prior to that, she spent 11 years at ABC News.

Her career began in local news in Providence, Rhode Island. She graduated from New York University, where she has recently spent time as an adjunct professor, teaching undergraduate journalism courses.

Han has a demonstrated record of success leading teams through change, disruptive technologies and shifting consumer behavior. She will be essential in shaping how CNN reaches audiences with distinctive and timely video stories tailored for an evolving media landscape, the network said.

Han will be based out of CNN’s New York bureau and her first day is March 24, 2025.

