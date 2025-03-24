CNN re-hires another CNN+ exec, this time for chief content officer role

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Amanda Wills is returning to CNN Worldwide in a newly created role within the global news organization, serving as group senior vice president, chief content officer.

In this new role, Wills will drive CNN’s digital transformation and innovation in storytelling for both developing and ongoing stories and be responsible for leveraging audience insights to deliver content across CNN’s TV, digital and streaming platforms, according to the network’s announcement.

Wills will also partner with CNN’s product teams on the company’s digital transformation and future experiences. Reporting to the executive editor of editorial, Wills will also guide CNN’s news coverage.

Wills returns to CNN from The Wall Street Journal, where she was chief content officer of video, a masthead role overseeing everything in video form, from breaking news and analysis to investigative and documentary work.

Prior to WSJ, Wills spent six years at CNN, where she served in several leadership positions, including vice president of content programming for CNN+ and executive producer of breaking news for CNN Digital.

Before CNN, Wills was deputy executive editor at Mashable, where she oversaw growth in both staffing and market impact at the startup. Wills is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and electronic media and Spanish.

Wills will be based out of CNN’s New York bureau and her first day is April 14, 2025.

