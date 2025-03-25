Advanced Systems Group names KC Najarian as director of strategic accounts, Southwest

Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG), a technology and services provider for media creatives and content owners, has appointed KC Najarian as director of strategic accounts, Southwest. Najarian, with extensive experience providing customer-focused solutions, will concentrate her efforts on the broadcast and video production markets.

Having worked for manufacturers such as Quantum, Grass Valley, and Avid, along with her previous experience at systems integration firms. Najarian brings the breadth of experience that customers value when working with ASG.

“I’m excited about working in broadcast and video production again,” Najarian explained. “My new role with ASG gives me the opportunity to get back to what I love and be free to offer customers the technology that works best for them without being tied to a specific vendor.”

As part of ASG’s growing strategic accounts initiative, Najarian reports to ASG CTO Andy Darcy.

“KC brings knowledge, experience and a genuine desire to find the best solutions for a client’s particular need,” said Dave Van Hoy, president, ASG. “She’s deeply versed in a wide array of broadcast and video production technology. Having worked with KC in her previous positions, I’m excited about the passion for customer success she’ll bring to ASG’s clients.”

“I know many of the people at ASG, and they’ve already made me feel so welcomed,” said Najarian. “I value the camaraderie and talent that this company offers. After working with ASG as a partner, coming here seems like a very natural next step. I was looking for a permanent home, and I believe I’ve found it in ASG.”