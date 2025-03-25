Vubiquity streamlines content management and monetization at the 2025 NAB Show

Catalog Intelligence streamlines content preparation for global distribution by leveraging AI-powered natural language processing (NLP) to eliminate fragmented workflows and manual tasks.

An upcoming module for Vubiquity’s Media Suite AI, this platform unifies data sources, provides actionable insights, and offers a chat-based interface for faster decision-making, reduced manual effort, and accelerated time to market. By automating readiness tasks, Catalog Intelligence saves teams countless hours, enabling them to focus on marketing their content while shortening the timeline from Asset assessment to market availability. Media companies gain a competitive edge, optimize content value, unlock new revenue streams, and achieve greater efficiency and profitability with accurate and streamlined deployments.

Key features and benefits include:

Natural Language Search: Easily search content libraries using plain language, like “Show kids TV series with Brazilian Portuguese subs or dubs,” for instant, accurate results. No more spreadsheets or database digging.

Unified Data View: Combines scattered data (Metadata, Assets, subtitles) into one centralized system, giving teams a clear, consistent overview for better decisions.

Asset Readiness Checks: Automatically detects missing subtitles, artwork, or edits and triggers workflows to fix issues quickly, reducing delays.

Actionable Recommendations: Provides clear insights to guide decisions, like prioritizing international content or meeting regional compliance needs.

One-Click Automation: Quickly resolve gaps by ordering translations or starting quality checks with a single click, saving time and effort.

MetaVU and AssetVU Enhancements: Unifying Metadata and Asset Management

Vubiquity’s latest updates to MetaVU and AssetVU enhance scalability and accuracy for global content operations, addressing challenges like Metadata inconsistencies and resource-heavy processes.

Built on a centralized, cloud-based architecture, MetaVU consolidates Metadata into a single source of truth, streamlining licensing, syndication, and multi-territory content distribution with improved efficiency. It simplifies complex workflows around Title, Rights, and Avails Metadata, while AssetVU extends these capabilities with robust Asset management features. New updates include secure proxy viewing with DRM encryption for quality control, streamlined Asset ingestion and Metadata management, and support for managing artwork alongside other Assets in a unified system.

New features and benefits include:

MetaVU Enhancements: Seamless Metadata Integrity: EIDR integration ensures accurate Metadata for licensing, syndication, and distribution, improving global reach and content discoverability.

AssetVU Enhancements: Secure Proxy Viewing: Perform quality control directly in the platform with DRM encryption for top-tier content protection.

Automated Asset Ingestion: Streamline validation, Metadata assignment, and proxy creation with intelligent error detection to reduce delays.

Expanded Asset Support: Centralize all content, including marketing materials and localized versions, in one platform.

Experience Vubiquity’s Solutions at NAB 2025

NAB 2025 attendees are invited to visit Vubiquity at booth W3750 to see demonstrations of Catalog Intelligence and the enhanced MetaVU platform as well as the rest of Vubiquity’s solutions for media and entertainment workflows. Vubiquity’s product experts will be on-site to discuss how these solutions address real-world challenges and provide tailored advice for attendees looking to modernize their media operations.

