Telemundo Miami appoints VP of news and content

Telemundo 51 Miami WSCV, part of NBCUniversal’s Telemundo Station Group, has named Liliet Heredero vice president of news and content.

Heredero’s new role will see her elevated from director of multiplatform content and streaming for the station and its sister NBC affiliate WTVJ, a position she has held since 2022.

Heredero succeeds Helga Silva, who is retiring after 14 years as Telemundo 51’s vice president of news and a 50-plus year career in media.

During her tenure with WSCV, Silva was instrumental in establishing Noticiero Telemundo 51’s longstanding position as a top destination for local news in the Miami market, regardless of language.

In her new position, Heredero will provide strategic leadership for Telemundo 51’s newsroom and oversee all aspects of the station’s news production, operations and editorial across TV, streaming and digital media platforms. Reporting to Jorge Carballo, president and general manager of Telemundo 51 and NBC6, she will lead a team of multiplatform news producers, reporters and anchors covering South Florida communities. Heredero will also work closely with NBC6 Vice President of News Dawn Clapperton.

“Liliet is an experienced and passionate news leader who has successfully guided the growth of our streaming and digital media platforms, and made considerable contributions to Telemundo 51’s service to our South Florida audiences and communities,” said Carballo in a statement. “We’re excited for her to continue to build on the tremendous success Helga achieved during her remarkable tenure as our newsroom leader for the last 14 years. I want to congratulate Liliet on her promotion and wish Helga the best on her well-deserved next chapter.”

Prior to joining Telemundo 51, Heredero spent more than 13 years with the BBC, most recently as senior editor and Miami bureau chief for BBC Mundo for more than eight years. In that role, she oversaw a team of journalists and correspondents covering the U.S. and Latin America for the BBC’s Spanish-language digital service, as well as BBC World News and BBC World Service.

Before joining the BBC in 2009, where she also held a variety of production, editorial and journalist positions, Heredero spent time as a press officer for London’s Royal Academy of Arts. She began her career with Cuban National Television as an anchor and host for more than two years after earning a journalism degree from the University of Havana’s School of Communications, where she graduated with honors.

Spanish-language version

Telemundo 51 Miami WSCV, parte de Telemundo Station Group de NBCUniversal Local, ha nombrado a Liliet Heredero como Vicepresidenta de Noticias y Contenido. La veterana en noticias multiplataforma, con 20 años de experiencia en organizaciones de medios locales, nacionales e internacionales, se ha desempeñado como Directora de Contenido Multiplataforma y Streaming para Telemundo 51 y NBC6 South Florida / WTVJ desde 2022.

Heredero sucede a Helga Silva, quien se retira después de 14 años como Vicepresidenta de Noticias de Telemundo 51 y una carrera de más de 50 años en los medios de comunicación. Durante su tiempo en WSCV, Silva fue fundamental para establecer la posición de Noticiero Telemundo 51 como el noticiero local número uno en el mercado televisivo de Miami, independientemente del idioma.

En su nuevo cargo, Heredero proporcionará liderazgo estratégico para la sala de redacción de Telemundo 51 y supervisará todos los aspectos de la producción de noticias, operaciones y contenido editorial en las plataformas de televisión, streaming y medios digitales. Reportando a Jorge Carballo, Presidente y Gerente General de Telemundo 51 y NBC6, liderará un equipo de productores de noticias multiplataforma, reporteros y presentadores que cubren las comunidades del sur de Florida. Además, Heredero trabajará en estrecha colaboración con Dawn Clapperton, Vicepresidenta de Noticias de NBC6.

“Liliet es una líder de noticias experimentada y apasionada que ha guiado con éxito el crecimiento de nuestras plataformas de streaming y medios digitales, y ha realizado importantes contribuciones al servicio de Telemundo 51 para nuestras audiencias y comunidades del sur de la Florida”, dijo Carballo. “Estamos emocionados de que continúe construyendo sobre el tremendo éxito que Helga logró durante su destacada trayectoria como líder de nuestra sala de redacción en los últimos 14 años. Quiero felicitar a Liliet por su ascenso y desearle a Helga lo mejor en la próxima etapa de su bien merecido retiro”.

Antes de unirse a Telemundo 51, Heredero pasó más de 13 años en la British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), más recientemente como Editora Senior y Jefa de la Oficina de Miami de BBC Mundo durante más de ocho años. En ese cargo, supervisó un equipo de periodistas y corresponsales que cubrían Estados Unidos y América Latina para el servicio digital en español 24/7 de la BBC, así como para BBC World News y BBC World Service.

Antes de unirse a la BBC en 2009, donde también ocupó diversos cargos en producción, editorial y periodismo, Heredero se desempeñó como oficial de prensa para la Royal Academy of Arts de Londres. Comenzó su carrera en la Televisión Nacional de Cuba como presentadora y conductora durante más de dos años después de obtener su título en periodismo en la Facultad de Comunicación de la Universidad de La Habana, donde se graduó con honores.