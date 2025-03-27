2025 NAB Show: Mediagenix highlights recommendations-powered title management and scheduling automation

Mediagenix, a leader in smart content solutions to profitably connect the right content to the right audience, invites the 2025 NAB Show attendees to booth W4023 to experience first-hand new innovations that elevate how broadcasters, sports media companies, and cable networks manage and monetize their content. Headlining the Mediagenix showcase is the integration of Spideo’s state-of-the-art personalized content recommendation capabilities with Mediagenix Title Management and Scheduling Automation solutions, streamlining workflows and boosting content monetization through precision automation and deeper audience engagement.

“Mediagenix’s latest innovations empower media organizations to better engage and delight audiences while achieving operational excellence with fewer resources,” states Ivan Verbesselt, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, Mediagenix. “By putting intelligent discovery, curation, and recommendations at the heart of the Mediagenix workflow, we’re redefining what Title Management and Scheduling Automation can achieve, enabling our customers to meet the growing demand to monetize more content across diverse platforms.”

Mediagenix Makes Record Efficiency Gains

The new integrations offer outstanding efficiency gains, benchmarking up to 40% improvement in content discovery and an 80% boost in scheduling workflow efficiency.

Key features of this enhanced Title Management Solution include:

Improved Content Discovery & Curation: Empowering content management professionals with Spideo’s market-leading and intuitive natural language discovery tools to optimize the title curation processes.

Flexible Metadata Management: Supporting multi-version content, multiple languages, and seamless metadata enrichment from sources like Gracenote to ensure accuracy and efficiency.

Monetization Made Simple: Maximize content lifetime value by streamlining distribution opportunities across platforms, timeframes, and geographies.

Gap-Filling Made Simple: Efficiently pinpoint and address gaps in content catalogs while maximizing audience engagement.

Highlights of the new Scheduling Automation capabilities include:

Faster Channel Launches: A leading media brand launched 40 channels in just three days with a team of only two, demonstrating unparalleled speed and efficiency of the award-winning Scheduling Artist.

Enhanced Rights Utilization: Automates multiple schedules from a single catalog, optimizing rights windows to capture untapped monetization opportunities.

Continuity Artist for Seamless Planning: Generates fully finalized playlists, complete with media readiness verification, promo management, and compliance tracking — all with minimal manual oversight.

Automation without Compromise: Create engaging schedules in just a few clicks without having to compromise on any of the criteria that define a premium broadcast channel.

Spideo, which was acquired by Mediagenix in September of 2024, generates an impressive 2 billion monthly recommendations for 120 million active users, ensuring a field-proven 62% daily catalog exposure driving an increase of 23% in engagement and 35% in conversion. Integrating Spideo’s unique humanized content recommendations, personalized discovery and catalog exploration capabilities brings semantic metadata enrichment, content discoverability, and smart curation to the Mediagenix product suites along the entire content lifecycle.

Delivering Unmatched ROI

By integrating Spideo’s recommendation engine into its Content Value Management and Scheduling Suites, Mediagenix empowers operators to scale their businesses with measurable impact. An ROI of up to 150% ROI is achievable within months, turning content assets into fully optimized revenue streams.

Meet Mediagenix at 2025 NAB Show

Discover how Mediagenix is driving innovation at the 2025 NAB Show, taking place in Las Vegas from April 6–9 at Booth W4023.

Advertisement