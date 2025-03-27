Elements brings advancements to media storage and connectivity technology at NAB Show 2025

Elements will be presenting an extensive line-up of technological advancements as part of this year’s NAB Show, including Blink with fast, flexible and secure connectivity for BeeGFS filesystems to Windows and MacOS workstations and Cube, an ultra-portable media storage solution with exceptional editing capabilities.

Groundbreaking technology Blink is the native Windows and MacOS BeeGFS client that works seamlessly with the all-new NVMe Cube, delivering unprecedented block-level file access, speed, and performance over Ethernet. Blink enables Windows and macOS workstations to fully utilize the performance of BeeGFS file systems, providing higher throughput, lower latency, and a more stable connection for file access from storage.

New for NAB Show 2025 is NVMe Cube, an exceptionally powerful and enhanced workgroup NAS, featuring 200TB of usable storage and an internal speed of 16GB/s. Ideally suited for on set and location productions, the new Cube allows for capturing larger resolutions like 8k files without compromise.

NAB Show will also see the latest developments and enhancements to the Elements Media Library, which offers ease of use and unlimited flexibility. Designed specifically for creative workflows, it is constantly being refined and advanced, providing users with a wealth of tools to strengthen their production workflows, allowing everyday tasks to be carried out faster and easier than before.

“We look forward to showcasing our new technology and workflow innovations across our family of products at NAB. Our storage performance enhancements, coupled with the major investment in Blink and MAM (Media Library), provide a very powerful and scalable media production ecosystem,” said Eric Thorne, Vice President of Sales – Americas, Elements.

Thorne continued. “In addition, our Third-Party Storage Program takes a major leap in compatibility and integration between our products and vendors such as Dell PowerScale OneFS, Qumulo, and Quantum Stornext, which now includes ActiveScale, allowing customers to benefit from increased options and leverage, our advanced workflow tools and MAM. Elements is looking forward to increasing our partnerships, as well as sharing our vision of the future.”