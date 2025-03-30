NDI showcases NDI 6.2, Metadata Lab and AWS integration at NAB Show 2025

At NAB Show 2025, NDI, will unveil the beta demo of its latest Core Tech Update — NDI 6.2 — alongside the new Metadata Lab, and announce integration with AWS for native support in its Elemental MediaConnect service.

Sneak Peek: NDI 6.2: Advanced Discoverability for Seamless Connectivity

NDI’s latest Core Tech Update, NDI 6.2, is set to introduce groundbreaking receiver discoverability capabilities, enabling users to have complete visibility into every NDI-connected source. Additionally, enhanced monitoring and control features will provide users and developers with real-time insights into NDI streams, including video format, codec, frame rate, resolution, and connection state.

Attendees at NAB Show 2025 will get an exclusive preview of NDI 6.2’s discoverability features, with an exclusive demo available at the co-branded Vizrt booth (W3031 – West Hall).

NDI Partners: AWS Integration Takes Center Stage

In response to industry demand, AWS is integrating NDI support into its Elemental MediaConnect service, providing seamless, high-quality IP video transport. This marks a pivotal moment for cloud-based production workflows, enabling broadcasters, streaming platforms, and enterprise users to leverage NDI natively within AWS.

AWS will be demonstrating NDI support in AWS Elemental MediaConnect in multiple places at NAB in the West Hall, including the Live Cloud Production on AWS from the West Hall lobby, which will be monitored and controlled by a production control room in AWS booth (W1701). Be sure to visit the AWS Elemental demo pods to dive deep on AWS Elemental MediaConnect and NDI in the cloud.

NDI Metadata Lab: The Future of Metadata Standards

As NDI expands beyond video and audio transport, the NDI Metadata Lab invites developers, broadcasters, and technology partners to submit, test, and standardize metadata proposals. This initiative will accelerate industry-wide metadata standardization, unlocking new possibilities for automation, interactivity, and control in NDI-based workflows. NDI has already published several critical metadata standards that address the specific needs of the industry, including:

PTZ Control

Tally

KVM

CEA-708 & SCTE-104

MIDI

DMX

Timed Text Captions

The published metadata standards have received significant feedback from users, praising them for enabling seamless automation, control, and integration across NDI-based systems.

Organizers, developers, and users are invited to submit their proposals. The NDI technical team will review, refine, and publish proposals that are tested and accepted as official NDI metadata standards.

Celebrating 20 Years of TriCaster

In addition to showcasing NDI’s latest innovations, NAB Show 2025 marks a significant milestone: the 20th anniversary of TriCaster. Since its debut, TriCaster has revolutionized live video production, bringing an entire suite of live production capabilities to one’s fingertips and empowering creators with a trusted system to tell their stories, their way.

To celebrate the TriCaster history, Vizrt is giving away two free TriCasters Mini S’ with Laptops — the first will be given away at Vizrt’s booth W3031!

Join NDI at Booth W3031 — West Hall to experience the future of IP video innovation firsthand.

Attendees can also find NDI technology at participating partners’ booths including Panasonic, Ross, Sony, Obspot, BirdDog, Bolin and more.