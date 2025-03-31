QVC Group announces 900 layoffs

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

TV shopping giant QVC Group is planning to cut 900 jobs as it completes the previously-announced consolidation of its headquarters and realigns its strategy in the face of shrinking linear viewership.

The company, which owns both the QVC and HSN brands and their flagship shopping TV channels, is finalizing its plans to close its St. Petersburg, Florida, campus and shift those operations to QVC’s West Chester, Pennsylvania, home.

Most of the affected employees are expected to be from the Florida facility. The company plans to keep some staffers on payroll through later in 2025 to support the transition of operations to Pennsylvania.

The company has also started to label itself as a “live social shopping company” and has been offering social shopping experiences via its social media presence on major platforms. It also streams its linear channels on its website and via connected TV and smart phone apps. While the on-screen shopping experience has continued to be core to the company’s output, it has also been focusing on adding new offerings such as a late night talk show, a reality competition series and event pickleball competition coverage.

This isn’t the first major shift in the company’s business approach; it began switching from a primarily phone-based shopping approach to a robust ecommerce operation in the early 2000s. Even though phone orders are still accepted, the company has been leaning more and more on its website and mobile shopping apps to deliver both its hosted shows and browsing and checkout experiences.

Like many other linear networks, QVC and HSN have both been faced with shrinking audiences as more and more households cancel their cable and satellite subscriptions. It has attempted to stave off these losses by offering the network’s programming in both FAST and OTA formats as well as its investments in social media.

The networks have even seen ecommerce giant Amazon enter its territory with its own live, hosted shopping feeds on its website and apps, along with stiff competition from shoppable posts on social media platforms, which are typically powered by the platforms themselves. The launch of TikTok Shop, which leans on real-life people promoting products in quick clips, as opposed to highly-polished and well-paid hosts and spokespeople presenting product segments that run for multiple minutes in a world that tends to think in the form of feeds.

Earlier in March 2025, QVC Group announced Alex Wellen as president and chief growth officer, a role that is expected to be largely responsible for turning around the company’s shrinking revenues. The company also signed David Rawlinson to a new three-year deal to serve as president and CEO of the company through Dec. 31, 2027.

Advertisement

In January 2025, the company changed its name from Qurate Retail Group to QVC Group. In addition to its multiple operations under the QVC and HSN brands, the company also owns Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill and Grandin Road. It sells through TV, streaming, social media, apps, printed catalogs and in-store activations.