To mark its 45th anniversary, ABC News‘ late-night news program “Nightline” debuted an updated logo, graphics package and audio elements.

For the occasion, “Nightline” reverted to back to logo inspired by the one it used from 1998 to 2017.

In this video clip, featured on the March 24, 2025, edition of the broadcast that introduced the new look and sound, the network showcases the broadcast’s history of logos and looks.