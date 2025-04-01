Bridge Technologies and SwXtch.io to demo advanced cloud monitoring at NAB Show 2025

Bridge Technologies and SwXtch.io have collaborated to demonstrate premium media workflows across global networks. The collaboration, which will be on display at NAB Show 2025 — with demos available on the Bridge Technologies booth (N315), will demonstrate how together the two technologies facilitate seamless connectivity in the cloud, replicating local area network functionality of on-prem systems whilst helping cloud content match the original source. The result is improved reliability, full agility and unrivalled flexibility in the deployment of broadcast operations through the cloud.

CloudSwXtch operates as a virtual overlay network that runs in designated cloud locations. It creates a standards-compliant network by deploying virtual network switches and virtual Network Interface Controllers (xNICs) that allow software workloads running on virtual machines to distribute their information as if they were running on a physical network. As a result of its multicast, packet management and high-bandwidth capabilities, CloudSwXtch maintains native uncompressed SMPTE ST 2110 support, as well as providing support for compressed JPEG-XS (TR07 and TR08), making it ideal for the management of broadcast production and distribution in a cloud environment.

The collaboration will cover production streams, where Bridge’s VB440 will be used to monitor and validate uncompressed video directly from Red camera sources. The generated ST 2110 stream is sent to cloud by SwXtch.io’s CloudSwXtch Bridge via public internet connection, and then made available by CloudSwXtch to all connected cloud endpoints. This means that software-based ST 2110 products can be lifted into the cloud with no special code or API changes. The VB440 will then be used to validate the quality of the ST 2110 stream, identifying any latency and performing checks to confirm that no compression or manipulation of pixels has occurred in transit. In productions which demand pristine video quality, this will be a crucial tool for ensuring exceptional QoE, whilst unlocking even greater potential in remote production.

Another focus of the collaboration between Bridge Technologies and SwXtch.io is the seamless conversion of content in the cloud for distribution, using Bridge Technologies’ software-based VB220 to analyze transport streams from H.264 to JPEG XS. By connecting the VB220 to the CloudSwXtch network, the VB220 uses standard IGMP joins/leaves to subscribe to multicast streams (whether in cloud or on-prem via CloudSwXtch Bridge). Cinnafilm’s Tachyon LIVE is then used to convert the uncompressed ST 2110 to heavily compressed H.264 for distribution outside the system as SRT, and the VB220 analyses a copy of this compressed output, allowing engineers to monitor network quality just before the content exits the production workflow and goes on to distribution.

Speaking of the developing collaboration, Patrick McCoy, Head of Product for SwXtch.io said: “Cloud-based production should never mean compromising on quality — but until recently that compromise has been a legitimate concern in the market. SwXtch’s mission is to deliver true on-prem workflows — with all the reliability and confidence they hold, but with all the dynamism and flexibility of full virtualization. Our collaboration with Bridge Technologies provides broadcast engineers a robust, standards-based network infrastructure that seamlessly integrates on-prem and cloud workflows. By leveraging CloudSwXtch alongside Bridge’s powerful analysis tools, we’re delivering the reliability and performance needed for the next generation of live production and content distribution.”

Commenting further, Chairman of Bridge Technologies — Simen Frostad — said: “The industry has long debated whether the cloud can truly match on-prem performance. This collaboration proves that with the right tools, it absolutely can. By combining our VB440 and VB220 probes with SwXtch.io’s innovative cloud networking solutions, we’re enabling broadcasters to work with uncompressed and compressed streams in the cloud, without compromising visibility or control.”

He continued, “For us, it’s not just about validating the cloud’s potential — it’s about ensuring engineers have the same level of insight, quality assurance, and confidence in their workflows, no matter where the content resides. This demonstration at NAB Show 2025 is just the beginning of what’s possible.”

