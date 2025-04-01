Ooona introduces Multilingual QC tool for subtitling workflows

Ooona, a leading provider of professional management and production tools for the media localization industry, announces the launch of its Multilingual QC tool, a powerful addition to the company’s comprehensive toolkit. Designed for media localization professionals, the Multilingual QC tool streamlines the quality control process for timed text assets by enabling the validation and editing of subtitles across multiple language streams simultaneously.

As content distribution continues to expand across international markets and time-to-market windows shrink, ensuring subtitle accuracy, consistency and compliance with industry standards in a timely and efficient manner has become more important than ever. Ooona’s Multilingual QC tool empowers users to manage and refine subtitle files easily within a single project, optimizing workflows and ensuring high-quality localized content.

“With the Multilingual QC tool, we are addressing a core need in the media localization industry — ensuring that subtitles are accurate and properly formatted across different languages in a timely and cost-effective manner,” says Alex Yoffe, Ooona Tools Product Manager. “This tool is another step in our ongoing mission to provide best-in-class solutions for subtitling professionals.”

Key features of the tool include the simultaneous preview and editing of multiple subtitle files for the same video asset plus the ability to apply bulk modifications across languages to maintain consistency. The tool ensures proper synchronization with the original audio and visual elements, allowing users to detect and correct formatting and styling inconsistencies across different language files, while streamlining import/export processes for improved productivity. Additionally, quality control checks can be tailored to specific project needs with customizable validation tools.

The Multilingual QC tool is part of Ooona’s widely adopted suite of tools designed to optimize media localization workflows.