Qvest introduces AI-driven monetization feature for TVXRAY at NAB Show 2025

Qvest, a global leader in media-focused practices and services, will showcase the latest advancements of its sports broadcasting solution TVXRAY at NAB Show 2025. TVXRAY enhances live sports experiences through interactive overlays, real-time stats, and personalized highlights — all delivered on a single screen. Now, with the introduction of a brand-new monetization feature, TVXRAY transforms viewer interaction into measurable revenue, offering broadcasters new ways to engage audiences and optimize profitability with a rapid return on investment.

Premiering at NAB Show 2025, TVXRAY’s new monetization feature leverages real-time AI analytics to deliver dynamic banner and video advertising overlays, seamless in-game transactions, and targeted sponsorship models for broadcasters. In addition to traditional sponsorship, sports events can now engage fans in real time by seamlessly integrating, for example, jersey purchase prompts during key game moments like goal celebrations or player substitutions. Powered by a direct ad server connection, the platform ensures dynamic and automated ad delivery for maximum impact. With viewer engagement turning into a measurable revenue opportunity, broadcasters can quickly maximize profitability while expanding their monetization potential.

Designed to meet the viewing habits of modern audiences — especially Gen Z — TVXRAY consolidates real-time stats, AI-generated highlights, and personalized alerts into a single-screen experience. This eliminates second-screen distractions and significantly boosts audience retention.

Thanks to its plug-and-play SaaS architecture, TVXRAY integrates effortlessly with existing OTT infrastructures, smart TVs, and mobile applications. It empowers broadcasters to future-proof their platforms without major technical overhauls — making it the go-to solution for scalable, sustainable sports content delivery.

“With TVXRAY’s new AI-powered monetization features, we are revolutionizing how broadcasters engage audiences and generate revenue,” said Tobias Fröhlich, Managing Director for Product at Qvest Engage. “By turning viewer interaction into a measurable opportunity, we’re helping our partners maximize profitability while delivering an immersive, personalized sports viewing experience.”

In addition to unveiling TVXRAY’s new features, Qvest will present a broader portfolio of innovative solutions across Applied AI, OTT, Broadcast Transformation & Systems Integration, Digital Media Supply Chain and other product solutions.