CNBC+ debuts on Apple TV, Roku platforms

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNBC has started rolling out its CNBC+ streaming subscription service on Apple TV and Roku.

The service, which was announced in January 2025, and became available earlier this year via the the network’s iOS and Android apps and website, will now be available to users on the two additional platforms starting April 2, 2025.

Subscribers will have access to a “global stream” of the network’s business day programming, with coverage from Europe and Asia supplementing live coverage during primetime, overnight and weekend hours.

The service also includes the ability to activate a “Market Data Stream,” an L-bar overlay that incorporates a take on the famous CNBC ticker as well as a sidebar for additional content.

“We’re thrilled to expand our distribution of CNBC+ to Apple TV and Roku,” said K.C. Sullivan, CNBC president, in a statement. “Giving new and existing audiences another way to engage with our content ensures they never miss a moment of CNBC’s highly valued insights and analysis that matter most for their money.”

Subscribers will also gain access to an on-demand library that includes access to dayside programming up to seven days after air date as well as additional content through the network’s CNBC Leaders brand.

The service does not include access to the programs CNBC uses to fill its evening, overnight and weekend schedules, which includes repeats of shows such as “Dateline” and “Shark Tank.”

CNBC will continue to add other platforms to its stable in the coming months.

Advertisement

In addition to its base package, CNBC+ is also offered as part of two other bundled offerings from the network — its “All Access” and “Pro” plans.

The All Access package includes a variety of tools for investors and finance professionals to track and chart data, access expert advice and stock picks and more, including premium content branded under CNBC personality Jim Cramer’s name. This offering is sold for $599.99 a year.

Pro, meanwhile, doesn’t include the Cramer content and costs $34.99 a month or $299.99 a year. CNBC also sells an “Investing Club” tier that only provides access to Cramer’s content, while a free account allows users to build watchlists and use advanced charting tools but does not include any live video content unless the user also has a valid login with a participating pay TV provider.

CNBC+ is initially available on cnbc.com and via its iOS and Android apps.

The service does not feature a free trial and initial downloads on Apple TV and Roku may be limited as the apps begin their rollout.

CNBC+ builds upon the network’s moves into subscription-based digital content that is likely to become an increasingly key part of its business model as pay TV package numbers continue to drop. These offerings, and especially CNBC+, allow the network to collect revenue directly from consumers by eliminating the need for a pay TV provider.

The move into standalone streaming also comes as Comcast prepares to spin-off most of its cable properties, including CNBC, to a separate company, currently dubbed SpinCo, later in 2025.