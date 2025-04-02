QVC launches 24 hour feed on TikTok

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

QVC Group has inked an agreement to offer live shopping streams on TikTok starting April 2, 2025, a key step as it focuses on social ecommerce.

The streams are planned to run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“We are uniquely suited to bring our large-scale, high-volume, live social shopping experience to TikTok, an extremely popular platform with over 170 million users,” said David Rawlinson II, president and CEO of QVC Group in a statement. “We are excited to share our powerhouse lineup of celebrities, hosts, brands and products in this interactive format. Our agreement will be a catalyst to transform shopping and discovery, not only for QVC Group and TikTok Shop, but also for social shopping at large.”

QVC has been involved with TikTok Shop since August 2024, allowing creators to feature products from the company’s inventory, and plans to expand upon that opportunity with an expanded product offering.

The TikTok stream is not simply a simulcast of the QVC TV feed — nor does it replace creator-led efforts on TikTok Shop.

Instead, QVC’s live TikTok segments feature talent presenting products in a sort of toned-down version of a QVC program, often appearing from what appears to be a home environment.

In what appears to be an effort to keep the feeds authentic, hosts are also appearing in live feeds that take on a decidedly less structured format, including hosts answering questions from viewers, and answering questions about a variety of topics, including their personal lives and behind-the-scenes scuttle at QVC, including its restructuring efforts as it relocated HSN to West Chester, Pennsylvania.

At times, however, QVC program hosts were unable to answer many of the questions from TikTok users about how the new social offering will work, including aspects such as programming, schedules and the shopping experience.

Advertisement

Hosts also throw in mentions of products, including the channel’s trademark Today’s Special Value, though, in the Q&A format, mentions did not have product showcase boxes on-screen, instead referring viewers to a separate tab to jump to the product information.

Even when not discussing products, at least one host still found it challenging to completely stop pitching items. Longtime host David Venable, who was discussing his recent experience getting a Real ID in Pennsylvania, began cautioning viewers that, the longer they wait, the lines at the DMV could get longer, which sounded suspiciously like an “only 100 items remaining” line from the TV channel.

“Live shopping on TikTok Shop, which blends entertainment, education and commerce, is redefining how people discover and purchase products they love,” said Nico Le Bourgeois, TikTok Shop’s head of U.S. operations in the statement. “QVC and HSN hosts have mastered live shopping moments for decades and we’re thrilled to bring this entertaining shopping experience to TikTok’s community.”

Looking ahead, QVC is also planning to bolster efforts on other social media platforms, though specifics have not been announced.

QVC’s launch on the app notably comes as the April 5, 2025, deadline for TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell off its stake to a U.S.-based company in order to conform with a law originally slated to take effect in January 2025. Through an executive order, Donald Trump, directed the Justice Department to not enforce the law until April.

It’s unclear what the app’s fate would be after April 5. Trump could consider issuing another directive to not enforce the law and the White House has been working to broker a deal to sell TikTok’s U.S. assets.

On April 2, 2025, reports emerged that ecommerce and tech giant Amazon had contacted the White House with a bid to purchase TikTok. Amazon did not comment on the possibility and no deal had been announced as of this writing. Other companies have also reportedly expressed interest.

Should Amazon acquire TikTok, it is also not clear how QVC would respond to one of its primary rivals becoming owner of platform.