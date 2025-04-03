Net Insight strengthens media facility security and quality with SMPTE RP 2129 implementation and Facility Protect

As media organizations increasingly rely on IP-based media production and distribution, security remains a critical challenge. Net Insight is addressing these issues by protecting media facilities with Facility Protect, a new solution designed to enhance security, efficiency, and reliability of media facilities interworking with Wide Area Networks (WANs), remote productions, and other facilities.

At the core of Facility Protect is SMPTE RP 2129, an industry-standard framework that introduces Trust Boundaries — media-specific firewalls that secure interconnections within IP-based workflows. By implementing this standard, Facility Protect fortifies media networks against unauthorized access, cyber threats, and data breaches while ensuring seamless media transport.

Facility Protect leverages SMPTE RP 2129 to address real-world security challenges by:

Protecting facilities when interworking with WANs for remote production or distribution: Ensuring content integrity across distributed and cloud-based environments.

Interworking with other facility: Making the facility a controlled trust zone working with other production sites, service providers, and external partners.

Preventing cyber threats: Mitigating risks such as unauthorized access, content piracy, and data breaches.

Enhancing operational efficiency: Enabling seamless integration and scalability within IP-based media workflows.

Adding media quality measurement: Ensuring media conformity at the reception or transmission of valuable content.

Adaption of content to facility’s needs: Adding adaptation and conversion of content to meet IP requirements.

“As media operations expand and become more complex, security must evolve alongside them,” says Kristian Mets, Global Head of Sales Business Development at Net Insight. “With Facility Protect, we are delivering a solution that empowers media companies to secure their media facilities, optimize operations, and ensure uninterrupted content delivery in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

For more information about Facility Protect and how it enhances media network security, please visit Net Insight’s booth W1425 at NAB Show 2025 on April 6–9, 2025.