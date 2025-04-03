Ross Video expands OverDrive integration to include Grass Valley AMPP switcher

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Grass Valley and Ross Video have introduced a new integration that allows the Grass Valley Maverik X Production Switcher, powered by the Agile Media Processing Platform operating system, to be controlled directly by Ross Video’s OverDrive automated production control system.

The companies stated in a release that this collaboration enhances operational flexibility for broadcast studios by enabling direct interoperability between their respective systems. According to the announcement, OverDrive now supports the Maverik X switcher, adding to its existing compatibility with more than 220 third-party devices.

Adam Marshall, chief product officer at Grass Valley, said the integration supports broadcasters seeking to maintain established OverDrive workflows while leveraging Maverik X’s features through AMPP.

“Media organizations today demand the freedom to build systems that match their unique workflows,” Marshall said.

Jeff Moore, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Ross Video, said automation is increasingly essential in live production environments.

“We’re pleased to see this integration with Maverik X, further expanding OverDrive’s reach,” he said.

The companies noted that the collaboration is part of a broader effort to support hybrid production deployments and vendor-agnostic system design. Future plans include expanding OverDrive control to additional AMPP-powered products.

