Signiant unveils camera-to-any-cloud workflow at NAB 2025

At NAB Show 2025, Signiant (Booth# W1531) will showcase its Camera-to-Any-Cloud workflow with a live demonstration of real-time media transfers from a Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K camera while shooting. This demo will highlight how Signiant’s growing file support enables immediate, accelerated file transfers while recording, ensuring that full-resolution camera RAW files and their metadata are securely and efficiently delivered to multiple destinations simultaneously.

As the camera captures footage, the Signiant Platform transfers the growing file in real-time to both an on-set storage location and a cloud endpoint of choice, demonstrating its storage-agnostic flexibility. Once in the cloud, media professionals can instantly access the files within Signiant Media Engine, where proxyless playback enables them to view the original 4, 8, 9, or 12K RAW file directly in a standard web browser — no transcoding or specialized desktop tools are required.

Beyond playback, Signiant Media Engine offers powerful metadata search capabilities, which enable users to quickly find assets based on camera-generated technical and customer metadata. From there, customers can download, send, or take immediate action on their media using Media Engine’s customizable Action Buttons, streamlining post-production workflows and decision-making processes.

With accelerated transfers, growing file support, proxyless play, and metadata-driven search and workflow automation, Signiant’s Camera-to-Any-Cloud solution empowers media professionals to work faster, smarter, and more efficiently — whether they’re on set, in the editing suite, or working remotely.

“We are excited to showcase our Camera-to-Any-Cloud workflow at NAB Show 2025,” said Jon Finegold, CMO at Signiant. “This development reflects Signiant’s commitment to solving the real-world challenges of media creation and distribution. We’re excited to demonstrate how our platform empowers content creators with the speed, reliability, and flexibility they need to deliver exceptional results.”

Join us at NAB Show 2025 to see firsthand how Signiant is redefining camera-to-cloud workflows, eliminating bottlenecks, and providing instant access to high-resolution media on any storage from anywhere in the world.