Harmonic spotlights industry-first playout-to-delivery solution at the 2025 NAB Show

Harmonic today announced industry-first innovations to its comprehensive playout-to-delivery solution, empowering broadcasters and content owners with streamlined media workflows, optimized control and significant cost savings. Harmonic’s playout-to-delivery solution combines advanced playout and branding with premium encoding, streaming and broadcast delivery. The solution now features innovative loop record, delay line and enhanced hybrid cloud and on-premises support for more flexible and efficient playout workflows. Harmonic will demonstrate these exciting innovations at the 2025 NAB Show.

“With the introduction of new playout-to-delivery features, we’re giving customers greater control and flexibility over every stage of their media pipeline,” said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, solutions and Americas sales, video business at Harmonic. “Harmonic is the first company to provide a comprehensive solution for managing the entire media workflow in hybrid cloud and on-premises environments, which is a critical advancement as broadcasters and content owners look for operational efficiency and cost control in an increasingly complex video landscape.”

Simplifying Playout-to-Delivery in the Cloud and On-Premises

Harmonic’s playout-to-delivery solution is available on the company’s VOS 360 Media SaaS for cloud deployments and on VOS Media Software and XOS Advanced Media Processor for on-premises deployments. The same automation, user interface, playlists, assets and advanced graphics are shared across all deployment models — enabling true hybrid playout. The playout-to-delivery features can be controlled via API and efficiently managed by third-party automation systems. Whether recording live streams, scheduling branded playout or originating linear channels for streaming and broadcast distribution, Harmonic offers a unified playout-to-delivery workflow.

Boosting Innovation with Loop Record and Delay Line

At the core of the latest updates to Harmonic’s playout-to-delivery solution are powerful loop record and delay line features. Loop record enables broadcasters and content owners to simultaneously record and replay live streams — a breakthrough capability that transforms live streaming and broadcast workflows. Broadcasters and content owners can also edit recorded assets via a built-in clip editor for quick trimming of video content for rapid replay. The addition of delay line features to Harmonic’s playout-to-delivery solution allows playback of streams with an adjustable delay, supporting applications such as time zone shifting.

Harmonic will demonstrate its latest playout-to-delivery advancements at the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9 in booth W2821.