Mo-Sys makes camera tracking technology accessible to content creators and education with StarTracker Mini

Mo-Sys, the foremost innovators in camera tracking technology and Virtual Production, is bringing its industry-leading accuracy and reliability to content creators, in-house studios, and educators with StarTracker Mini, its ultra-compact, all-in-one camera tracking system.

The StarTracker Mini embodies the precision and dependability of the renowned StarTracker Classic, now condensed into an ultra-compact package with no external processing unit. The StarTracker Mini is specifically designed to meet the needs of content creators who operate in more confined spaces and lack the ceiling height of full-scale studio facilities served by StarTracker Max.

Unlike SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) technologies, the StarTracker Mini knows its place, requiring no re-calibration between setups, ensuring reliable operation without interruption. Its immunity to interference from direct light or changes in ambient lighting conditions makes it an ideal solution for smaller in-house studios, as well as corporate and education facilities.

“We are proud to be showcasing the StarTracker Mini, which brings the power of our StarTracker Classic technology to a wider range of users,” said Michael Geissler, CEO of Mo-Sys. “Our latest addition to the StarTracker line reduces the complexity of absolute tracking and is set to transform the way content is created in compact studios, providing the accuracy and reliability that the film and broadcast industries expect to content creators, educators and the corporate sector.”

Mo-Sys will be showcasing the StarTracker Mini at NAB Show 2025, at booth N3039 in the North Hall, from 6th – 9th April.