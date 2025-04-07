24i unveils its Advanced Advertising solution in collaboration with Bitmovin, with Revry showcasing it at NAB Show 2025

24i, the pioneering data-driven video streaming company, has selected Bitmovin, a leading provider of video streaming technology, as its go-to-market integration partner for its new Advanced Advertising solution, which will launch at NAB Show 2025. The joint solution will provide full-spectrum support for client-side ad insertion (CSAI) and server-side ad insertion (SSAI), while enabling more personalized and targeted ads in addition to greater visibility of user attribution using 24i’s enhanced data intelligence platform. Bitmovin and 24i’s first joint customer is Revry, the global LGBTQ+ streaming network.

Bitmovin’s 8th Annual Video Developer Report found that monetization was the top opportunity for innovation for 2025, but Ad Insertion remains the top challenge among respondents. The collaboration between Bitmovin and 24i has resulted in a joint solution that includes Bitmovin’s Player paired with 24i’s Video Cloud, resulting in SGAI capabilities, including support for CSAI and SSAI. Additional benefits of the solution include ad tracking, cookieless attribution, and data-driven targeting, giving video content providers deeper insights to optimize campaigns. These innovations help maximize monetization and revenue through data intelligence.

“Bitmovin’s video player is highly respected in the industry and trusted by globally recognized brands, which quickly made it our number one choice,” said Sebastian Braun, CEO at 24i. “Integrating Bitmovin’s Player with our 24i Video Cloud platform means that we have a unified player solution that provides greater technical efficiency, control management, and improved analytics for our customers. We’re pleased that customers like Revry, Tastemade, KAN and others are already benefiting from our collaborative solution.”

Bitmovin’s Player guarantees playback quality on any screen through our modular architecture, including low-latency, configurable AB, and Stream Lab — the world’s first stream QoE testing service. It supports device compatibility across Web, Android, iOS, Roku, and major smart TVs, so users can have the same immersive viewing experience irrespective of their device. Based on an API approach, Bitmovin’s Player offers several features that can be selected and adjusted to workflow needs. Integrating Bitmovin’s Player with 24i’s solutions means that joint customers, like Revry, can ensure flawless playback, improve efficiencies by using one player instead of multiple, and collect consistent data that can be used to optimize the viewing experience.

“There’s huge growth potential in advertising in the media and entertainment industry, but it requires robust technologies that can help customers better understand and optimize their adverts,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin. “Teaming up with 24i means that our customers can leverage an industry-leading joint solution that’s addressing the technical challenges of ad insertion and allowing them to monetize more effectively while delivering a great user experience.”

Damian Pelliccione, Co-founder and CEO of Revry, concluded: “Revry requires groundbreaking advertising-based monetization against its content, and we now have the advertising technology to match it. 24i and Bitmovin have identified that the underlying technology for Client-Side Ad Insertion and Server-Side Ad Insertion is not where it could be, and they’ve developed a solution that ensures we can deliver better, more personalized adverts to our audience and provide the data to better optimize our campaigns so we can maximize return on investment.”

Bitmovin and 24i will present their joint solution at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-9 on booth W3221.