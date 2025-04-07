Grass Valley appoints Wilson as new CEO

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Grass Valley has named Jon Wilson as its new chief executive officer, it announced April 7, 2025.

Wilson, the company’s former president and chief operating officer, will lead Grass Valley into its next phase of growth as part of a strategic plan that has been in place since he was brought into the company in late 2023 by its owner and Executive Chairman Louis Hernandez Jr.

In his role as executive chairman, Hernandez Jr. will continue to play a key part in shaping Grass Valley’s long-term strategy, while also supporting Wilson and the leadership team in achieving their growth objectives. “This is a transition that was planned from the moment I brought Jon into the business, and marks a pivotal moment in Grass Valley’s evolving growth story,” said Hernandez Jr. in a statement. “Jon and I have been working very closely in preparation for this day alongside an incredibly strong leadership team, to whom I’m thankful for their hard work and dedication that has positioned the business to transition to this exciting next phase. The team continues to have my full support and as Black Dragon Capital intends to remain a 100% owner of the business, I look forward to helping the team achieve their ambitious growth plans.”

Under the leadership of Hernandez Jr., Grass Valley has undergone what it calls a “transformation” with record investments in technology, processes and people. It is a growth story that has seen the company achieve multiple awards and patents, industry-leading organic growth of more than 25% in 2024, including 300% growth in AMPP applications with average usage now eclipsing 11 million hours per month, according to the company.

As CEO, Wilson will focus on efforts that allow media companies to maximize the value of their content, reduce technology costs and optimize operations, the announcement notes. “It is an honor and a privilege to lead Grass Valley, a brand with a rich heritage that stands at the forefront of innovation in media technology,” said Wilson in the statement. “I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and excited by the opportunity to extend our recent success.

“Together with our leadership team, we will apply a relentless focus on strengthening customer relationships and driving operational excellence, all underpinned by industry-leading innovation. And we’ll do this by instilling a high-performance culture to retain and attract the best industry talent to push the boundaries of what’s possible, ensuring Grass Valley continues to be an industry leader for years to come.”

April 7’s GV Forum 2025 at the Renaissance Hotel Las Vegas marks Wilson’s debut in his new leadership role, at an event that tackles both strategic business challenges and technical innovations in the media industry. “The themes being discussed at the GV Forum provide the market context in which media companies are now operating, and how Grass Valley’s technology is enabling them to fundamentally drive down operational costs while still delivering the highest quality content to consumers,” said Hernandez Jr.

“We’re offering pioneering solutions to the challenges faced by media companies through the GV Media Universe. It’s a success story I’m immensely proud of, and one I’m confident will accelerate under Jon’s leadership. This is an exciting phase for the company, and I look forward to the continued growth and innovation that Grass Valley will bring moving forward.”

Grass Valley is demonstrating how the GV Media Universe is leading the media revolution at NAB Show 2025, April 6-9, in a new location in the North Hall, Booth N506.