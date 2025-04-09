Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Dalet win prestigious 2025 NAB Show Project of the Year Award

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), in collaboration with Dalet, has been awarded the coveted 2025 NAB Show Project of the Year Award in the Production category. This prestigious recognition, new at this year’s show, highlights significant achievements in media innovation, specifically honoring projects that push boundaries and redefine possibilities in content production. The NAB Show is an annual conference and exhibition for the media, entertainment, and technology industries, showcasing the latest innovations in broadcasting, digital media, and content creation and drawing more than 60,000 attendees each of the past two years.

MSE, the premier sports and entertainment organization behind the Washington Capitals (NHL), Washington Wizards (NBA), Washington Mystics (WNBA), and Monumental Sports Network (MNMT), embarked on a groundbreaking technology transformation led by Diversified in 2024 to elevate fan engagement and revolutionize sports production. Central to this initiative was the integration of Dalet’s advanced media asset management (MAM) platform and newsroom tools within MNMT’s next-generation SMPTE ST 2110 IP-based production facility that opened in March 2024 and has set a new standard across the regional sports media landscape.

Charlie Myers, CTO at Monumental Sports & Entertainment, shared his excitement about the award, saying, “Receiving this honor is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire technology team at Monumental Sports & Entertainment, and speaks to how impactful our collaboration with Dalet has been for our organization. This partnership has enabled us to create a cutting-edge production environment that enhances how we engage with our fans, both in-person and through our media platform. It’s incredibly gratifying to see our vision acknowledged in such a significant way, and this award serves as both a recognition of our efforts and an inspiration for future innovations.”

Jason Kornweiss, senior vice president, advisory services at Diversified, commented, “Diversified congratulates MSE on its 2025 NAB Show Project of the Year Award win. This recognition is further validation of MSE’s enduring dedication to delivering amazing experiences, and Diversified is honored to be a trusted partner in this transformational, award-winning collaboration.”

Tara Bryant, CRO at Dalet, added, “This award reflects the incredible innovation and collaboration between Dalet and MSE. By combining Dalet’s state-of-the-art technology with MSE’s groundbreaking vision for fan experience, we’ve set a new benchmark for sports production workflows. We are thrilled to share this milestone moment, which perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver a user-centric, modular platform tailored to the needs of diverse media-driven industries.”

The ambitious project encompassed groundbreaking advancements, including a fully virtualized hybrid cloud infrastructure, enhanced storytelling workflows powered by Dalet Flex, and a seamless multi-platform content distribution system tailored for both in-arena and at-home audiences. These innovations not only increased operational efficiency, but also enabled MSE to deliver unparalleled fan experiences, including dozens of alternate broadcasts for the Capitals and Wizards, advanced analytics as part of the MNMT Game Center gamification experience, and expansive original programming.

The award-winning transformation reflects the shared commitment of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, Diversified, and Dalet to innovation, collaboration, and audience-first solutions. By combining expertise and cutting-edge technology, the partnership has set a precedent for future advancements in sports and media production.

