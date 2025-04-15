WABC alum returns as VP of news

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

John Antonio has been named vice president of news for ABC-owned WABC in New York, effective April 29, 2025, marking his return to the station.

“John Antonio is an accomplished news executive with a solid track record of successfully leading and modernizing news teams across various platforms,” said Marilu Galvez, the station’s president and general manager, in a statement. “Having worked with John in the past, we are excited to welcome him back to the Eyewitness News team. I am confident that he will use his expertise and vision to further enhance the station’s success, providing the highest quality local news.”

Antonio will report to Galvez.

“I am thrilled to rejoin my WABC family and grateful for the opportunity to lead the talented ‘Eyewitness News’ team in creating exceptional content that sets the standard in our industry,” said Antonio in the statement. “It’s a privilege to return to my roots and work once again with this amazing team, renowned for its excellent news coverage, delivering important stories and vital information that impacts millions of viewers.”

Recently, Antonio served as the senior vice president of programming for CNN’s U.S. operations, as the network’s primary programming executive in Atlanta.

In this role, he directed approximately 55 hours of live television each week from the network’s headquarters, collaborating closely with CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Digital.

Antonio was a key leader of CNN’s coverage of significant events, including the Jan. 6 insurrection, the COVID-19 pandemic, the mass shootings at Stoneman Douglas High School and the Pulse nightclub, the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, as well as multiple hurricanes and wildfires.

He played a key role in CNN’s award-winning coverage of the Arab Spring, managed hours of special programming on the Ukraine-Russia war, and orchestrated extensive live coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial following the killing of George Floyd. Additionally, he helped oversee coverage of numerous presidential and midterm elections.

Before joining CNN, Antonio was managing editor at WABC New York and also served as the executive producer for the station’s 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

In his role, he directed a team of over 30 producers and writers to develop the newscast, leading creative strategy meetings with the assignment editor and anchors to identify the most relevant stories and plan the order of presentation.

Antonio was responsible for approving anchor presentation scripts and conducting thorough fact-checking, as well as style and continuity inspections. He also oversaw voice-overs, anchor lead-ins and segment teasers. During his time at WABC, he directed significant coverage, including the 2004 Democratic National Convention, the 2008 Republican National Convention and the live coverage of the Sean Bell shooting indictments.

Previously, he was the executive producer of special projects at WFXT in Boston.

Antonio earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida.