Ateliere appoints David Bortis as interim CEO following Dan Goman’s departure

Ateliere Creative Technologies announced Tuesday that Dan Goman has stepped down as chief executive officer. David Bortis, senior vice president of operations, has been named interim CEO, effective immediately.

Bortis, a key shareholder, has been with the company for 10 years. He will work with the leadership team to advance Ateliere’s strategic goals. Goman, who founded the company, will continue to support the transition in an advisory role.

“I take immense pride in the company we’ve built,” Goman said in a statement. “With an incredibly talented leadership team at the helm, I’m confident the company will continue to drive further innovation, growth, and success in the years to come.”

Bortis said he is honored to lead the company’s next chapter. “By focusing closely on our customers’ needs, we’re creating a future with meaningful and lasting impact,” he said.

The leadership change follows Ateliere’s announcement on April 14 that it will not proceed with its public offer to acquire shares of CodeMill AB, a Sweden-based media workflow software company. Ateliere cited global financial market conditions as the reason for not completing the offer, which was initially announced on March 3 at SEK 23.00 per share. The company has released all tendered shares.

The decision was made in accordance with the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms issued by the Swedish Stock Market Self-Regulation Committee.