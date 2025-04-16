‘Morning Joe’ promo touts ratings, connections to D.C. insiders

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” takes aim at CNN’s morning numbers while also showcasing its ability to bring in high-profile guests in a promo.

The show, which airs 6 to 10 a.m., boasts that it is “averaging twice as many viewers as CNN” and racks up more than 2.6 million unique viewers each morning. It also notes it is the top morning cable show in the Washington, D.C., market and it has beat CNN in total audience every month for 10 straight years.

In addition to the numbers, the promo also does double duty by showcasing a selection of guests who have appeared on the program, emphasizing its hosts’ and bookers’ connections to the D.C. power base. It highlights that the program is “Where America’s leaders start their day.”

Ratings claims in promos can be tricky and viewers and industry insiders alike should always be a bit wary of how, exactly, ratings claims are made.

MSNBC did not initially respond to NewscastStudio’s request for clarification or sources for the claims in the promo.

After the original publication of this article, MSNBC provided NewscastStudio with data from both Nielsen Media Research and Erdos & Morgan citing the sources for the various claims in the promo:

“Twice as many viewers as CNN”: Based on Nielsen, Average Audience, Panel Only, P2+, Program Based data only: .7M vs .35M

Based on Nielsen, Average Audience, Panel Only, P2+, Program Based data only: .7M vs .35M Averaging 2.6 million unique viewers: Based on Nielsen, Panel Only, Reach and Frequency Report, Average Daily Reach, P2+, MSNBC Monday-Friday 6A-10A, no exclusions, 1+ minute qualifier, 75% unification, 2/24/2025-3/30/2025. The network noted this is based on linear viewing only and does not include digital, streaming, or social viewing.

Based on Nielsen, Panel Only, Reach and Frequency Report, Average Daily Reach, P2+, MSNBC Monday-Friday 6A-10A, no exclusions, 1+ minute qualifier, 75% unification, 2/24/2025-3/30/2025. The network noted this is based on linear viewing only and does not include digital, streaming, or social viewing. Comparison to CNN total audience: Based on Nielsen, Average Audience, Panel Only, P2+, Program Based data only Monday-Friday 6A-10a, Prior to April 2022, Monday-Friday 6A-9A. By Nielsen month, March 2015-March 2025.

Based on Nielsen, Average Audience, Panel Only, P2+, Program Based data only Monday-Friday 6A-10a, Prior to April 2022, Monday-Friday 6A-9A. By Nielsen month, March 2015-March 2025. Top rated in Washington, D.C.: Based on Nielsen, Average Audience, Panel Only, P2+, LPM = Washington, D.C., Monday-Friday 6A-10A, no exclusions, all cable networks. 12/30/2024-3/20/2025.

Based on Nielsen, Average Audience, Panel Only, P2+, LPM = Washington, D.C., Monday-Friday 6A-10A, no exclusions, all cable networks. 12/30/2024-3/20/2025. “America’s leaders start their day”: 2024 Erdos & Morgan Opinion Leader Study. Based on Reach of D.C.-based Opinion Leaders vs. “CNN This Morning” and “Fox & Friends.”

All networks routinely tout various ratings and other wins in promos and it’s not uncommon for the way data is compiled to be complex and a bit confusing.

The 2.6 million viewer figure notably only starts in February 2025, which means the significant ratings losses MSNBC saw immediately after the 2024 election are largely not included in this claim. CNN also lost viewers after the election.

This stat is also the only one specifically listed with the “1+ minute qualifier, 75% unification” notation and one of only two, along with the D.C. metro ratings figure, with the “no exclusions” disclaimer, though it is not clear if exclusions applied to other data.

Although it’s not clear how much this could have affected figures, the comparison to CNN’s total audience over the past decade is based on Monday through Friday figures for the 6 to 9 a.m., which was the program’s slot until 2022, when it expanded to four hours ending at 10 a.m. After 2022, the claim is based on month-based figures, according to the network.

Multiple figures are based on Nielsen’s standalone panel-only measurements, which is being discontinued later in 2025 in favor of calculations based on a combination of panel and big data that aims to combine the traditional panel data collection with direct data from TV, streaming providers and other sources.

This story has been updated with data sources from MSNBC.

