CBS Los Angeles shuffles anchors in evening, morning news

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS Los Angeles has announced changes to its anchor lineup, naming Rudabeh Shahbazi as co-anchor of the weekday evening newscasts alongside Pat Harvey. Sheba Turk has been promoted to Shahbazi’s previous position as morning anchor.

The changes, effective April 28, place Shahbazi on the 5 p.m., 9 p.m., and 11 p.m. newscasts. She most recently anchored KCAL’s morning newscasts and has won four Emmy Awards during her career.

Turk will co-anchor “KCAL News Mornings” from 7 to 10 a.m. with Jamie Yuccas. The morning broadcast also airs on the CBS News Los Angeles streaming channel.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for CBS Los Angeles and our viewers,” said Tim Wieland, regional president and general manager of CBS Los Angeles and CBS Colorado. “Our goal is to continue delivering high-quality local news, and strengthening our lineup with two anchors who are both exceptional storytellers and deeply engaged members of the community accomplishes that.”