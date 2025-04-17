LPTV Broadcasters Association backs FCC rule streamlining, opposes new regulatory burdens

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The LPTV Broadcasters Association has filed comments supporting technical rule changes while opposing new regulatory requirements proposed by the Federal Communications Commission in a recent notice.

In a letter dated April 16, 2025, the industry group representing approximately 75% of licensed television stations in the United States urged the commission to adopt “common-sense rules changes” while rejecting proposals that “will have a direct negative impact on the future viability of local broadcast television service.”

The filing, submitted to MB Docket Nos. 24-147 and 24-148, aligns with former Commissioner Brendan Carr’s dissent to the original NPRM, which called for modernizing rules to “eliminate the restraints on broadcasters that no longer make sense in today’s media marketplace.”

Rules changes supported by LPTVBA

The association voiced support for several technical modifications, including automatic program test authority for LPTV stations, requirements for “full service” emissions masks on Channel 14, prohibiting operations above Channel 36, standardizing emission masks for distributed transmission systems, clarifying interference agreement parameters and streamlining displacement application procedures.

LPTVBA also clarified its position on certain issues, indicating it now supports the proposal to revise OET-69 analysis to a maximum grid size of one square kilometer, provided smaller resolutions remain permitted where appropriate. The group also supports formalizing the process for changing between LPTV and TV translator designations but argues these should not require filing fees.

Opposition to new regulatory burdens

LPTVBA firmly opposes several proposed regulations that would increase obligations for low power stations. The association rejects extending Online Public Inspection File requirements to certain LPTV stations, calling it “a solution in search of a problem.”

The group also opposes requirements to maintain physical records, changes to facility relocation rules, minimum operating hours requirements and minimum programming requirements.

The filing emphasizes that the LPTV license regime was established with fewer regulations in exchange for lower power operations and secondary status. According to LPTVBA, the proposed programming requirements would “impose content regulations without a compelling government interest, in clear violation of the First Amendment.”

Advertisement

The filing references President Trump’s recent executive order on deregulation, noting that federal agencies have been directed to identify and modify regulations that “impose significant costs upon private parties that are not outweighed by public benefits” or “impose undue burdens on small business.”

LPTVBA President and Founder Frank Copsidas urged the commission to “refrain from mandating any new transmission standard on LPTV and TV translator licensees and instead allow flexibility for the market to decide the best and highest use of broadcast spectrum.”