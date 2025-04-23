Roku launches new streaming sticks with enhanced performance, design

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Roku introduced two new streaming devices Wednesday, the Roku Streaming Stick and Roku Streaming Stick Plus, both designed to provide updated hardware, improved performance and portability for smart television users.

The Roku Streaming Stick, priced at $29.99, is aimed at users looking for an affordable upgrade to their smart HD televisions. It includes features such as Roku’s voice remote, Backdrops, and access to more than 500 free TV channels. The device is part of Roku’s effort to offer a compact, plug-and-play streaming solution compatible with a wide range of TVs.

For viewers seeking enhanced video quality, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus supports 4K resolution and HDR color. Retailing for $39.99, the device maintains the form factor of the base model while adding support for higher definition streaming.

Both devices are more than 35% smaller than comparable products from other brands, according to Roku, and are designed to fit behind televisions for a clean, cable-free appearance. They can be powered directly by the TV’s USB port, eliminating the need for separate power adapters.

Pre-orders for the devices began April 23 in the United States, with general availability set for May 6 at Roku.com and major retailers. The new models will also replace the existing Roku Express and Roku Express 4K+ at the same price points. Those earlier models will remain available through select retailers while supplies last.

The launch also signals an expansion of Roku’s hardware availability.

In the coming months, the Roku Streaming Stick and Streaming Stick Plus will be introduced in markets including the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru.

Roku highlighted several customer-requested features in the new models, including a design that does not block neighboring HDMI ports, portability for travel, and support for personalized content recommendations. The inclusion of the voice remote in the base model allows users to search and control their TV using voice commands.

Advertisement