Roku leads CTV operating systems with content discovery still a major headache

New research from Hub Entertainment Research highlights the growing impact of connected TV operating systems on how consumers choose and watch entertainment content.

Findings from the 2025 edition of Hub’s “Connected Home” study indicate that while smart TV ownership is now widespread, the operating systems running these devices are highly fragmented.

Among the surveyed U.S. adults, Roku leads with 59 percent ownership, followed by Samsung at 49 percent, Amazon Fire TV at 35 percent and LG also at 35 percent.

The study shows that this fragmentation results in differing viewing experiences across platforms. It also reveals that consumers continue to struggle with content discovery. Only 56 percent report using a universal search function to locate programs across services, while 76 percent still rely on browsing within individual apps or using external tools like Google.

Additionally, the report identifies a growing interest in new TV features, particularly those related to artificial intelligence. Younger viewers under 35 are especially receptive to AI-based enhancements that change how they interact with TV content.

“As ownership of smart TVs becomes universal, there’s still room to grow in improving the viewing experience,” said Jason Platt Zolov, senior consultant at Hub. “Without a single TV operating system dominating the market, each has the opportunity to better integrate paid and free streaming services and AI viewing enhancements to help gain the attention of consumers.”

The report is based on a survey of 5,001 U.S. consumers aged 16 to 74 conducted in February 2025. It is part of Hub’s “Entertainment & Tech Tracker” syndicated series. A free excerpt of the findings is available on the company’s website.