Sonnet announces Solo5G USB-C to five gigabit Ethernet adapter

What’s New

Sonnet Technologies announced the Solo5G USB-C to 5 gigabit Ethernet Adapter, a new budget-friendly addition to Sonnet’s comprehensive array of Ethernet network adapters. Featuring NBase-T (multi-gigabit) Ethernet technology, the Solo5G adapter adds 5GbE, 2.5GbE, and gigabit (GbE) network connectivity to a broad array of computers, enabling superfast data transfers over the existing Ethernet network cabling infrastructure found in most buildings today.

What It Does

Featuring an aluminum enclosure and measuring just 1.2 inches wide by 3.2 inches long by 0.7 inches tall, the Solo5G is a compact, fanless 5 gigabit Ethernet adapter for Mac, Windows, and Linux computers. Equipped with an RJ45 port plus link and activity LED indicators, the adapter supports 5GbE (aka 5GBase-T) connectivity via common Cat 5e (or better) copper cabling at distances of up to 100 meters. The adapter’s 0.15-meter captive USB-C cable connects to a USB-C or Thunderbolt (Type-C) port on a computer and is bus-powered for convenient, energy-efficient, and portable operation.

Why It’s Important

The Sonnet Solo5G utilizes NBase-T (multi-gigabit Ethernet) technology to provide users with a simple and inexpensive solution for adding faster network connectivity to computers equipped with USB-C and Thunderbolt (Type-C) ports.

When used with a multi-gigabit Ethernet-ready 10 gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) switch, network-attached storage (NAS) device, or Wi-Fi router, the Sonnet adapter can deliver performance at 500% the speed of gigabit Ethernet without a wiring upgrade, saving organizations the expense of upgrading older infrastructure. When needed, Solo5G also supports 2.5Gbps and 1Gbps link speeds.

When You Can Get It

The Solo5G USB-C to 5 gigabit Ethernet Adapter (part number SOLO5G-USBC) is available now from Sonnet and soon from its worldwide distribution and reseller partners at the suggested retail price of $39.99.