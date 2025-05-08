Mediagenix and White Peaks Solutions team up to Power Sharjah Broadcasting Authority’s Maraya platform with AI-based personalization

Mediagenix, a global leader in smart content solutions to profitably connect the right content to the right audience, and White Peaks Solutions, the prominent end-to-end OTT solutions provider, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority to bring next-level content personalization to Maraya, the authority’s flagship streaming platform.

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority is the public media entity of the Emirate of Sharjah. Its digital platforms — including Maraya — aim to promote cultural heritage, educational content, and high-quality entertainment to Arabic-speaking audiences globally.

In partnership with White Peaks Solutions, Spideo — which Mediagenix acquired in 2024 — is providing Maraya with its AI-powered semantic recommendation engine, which is now part of the Mediagenix Recommendation product suite.

This capability enables real-time personalization based on semantic data, user context, and editorial objectives — providing intuitive recommendations aligned with both user intent and brand values. That cutting edge personalization increases engagement by 20-60% and conversion by 35%, while reducing curation effort by 50%.

Maraya users will therefore benefit from human-centered personalization, as part of White Peaks Solutions’ content management system Faulio and the KWIKmotion online video platform — an enterprise-level solution enabling broadcasters and publishers to build, manage, and monetize OTT platforms across multiple devices in a secure and scalable environment.

“This partnership marks a new chapter in how Maraya combines technology and storytelling to elevate our platform,” said Salem AlJunaidi, Head of Content at Maraya Platform. “It’s an important part of how we will continue to entertain and delight our growing number of viewers across the MENA region.”

“We’re delighted to partner with Mediagenix and integrate its AI-powered semantic recommendation engine with our CMS, Faulio, in order to deliver cutting-edge Personalization capabilities that will ensure Maraya maintains its position as one of the leading streaming platforms in the region,” said Jessy Abou Habib, Chief Operating Officer, White Peaks Solutions.

“Personalization is no longer just a nice-to-have — it’s a critical driver of engagement and retention, and by combining semantic intelligence with editorial agility, we’re helping Maraya offer the right content, to the right audience, at the right moment,” said Thibault d’Orso, co-founder at Spideo, now leading business development at Mediagenix.

