Pebble migrates Egypt’s independent broadcaster ON TV to new technology platform

Pebble, an automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, has completed a project to migrate ON TV, the major independent broadcaster in Egypt. The implementation and migration was managed by Cairo-based integrator Systems Design.

ON has used Pebble automation for many years. It has now grown to offer five channels, and the playout system has grown under the control of the original Pebble Neptune platform. To provide continuing resilience, flexibility and scalability, the broadcaster moved to the latest enterprise automation software from Pebble.

The challenge in the project was maintaining uninterrupted broadcasting, from the same server network and switchers, while the Pebble control level and the Pebble content management database were upgraded. Pebble and Egypt Systems Design developed a migration plan to commission and prove the software on the backup hardware, allowing the channels to be switched over one by one, with no interruptions or disturbances whatsoever.

Currently, ON broadcasts five channels, which are delivered from a fully redundant 5+5 configuration with main and backup servers, master control switchers and graphics engines. There is a single router providing switching, and pebble content management between all channels and storage, which during the transition the router had to be controlled by both the old and new automation platforms, adding to the complexity of the migration plan.

The nature of the ON channels means that there is a mixture of fully automated playout with live events on any of the channels. The broadcaster relies on the Pebble Auto Resume feature, which allows operators to skip out of the current on-air event to take a live feed, or a pre-programmed series of events, dropping back into the schedule either at the point where the operator opted out, or at the current time.

Live events are also recorded on the same server network, again under the control of the Pebble automation. While many events are pre-planned, the system also supports crash record from any operator console.

“We have grown as a broadcaster from a single channel to the major independent voice in television in Egypt,” said Ahmed Saber, Technical Director of ON TV. “From day one we have counted on Pebble’s rugged and reliable software to manage our workflows, and we had complete confidence in returning to them for the next phase of our growth. Not only does the new Pebble automation platform future-proof us for whatever challenges face us, the local engineering team, along with Systems Design, installed it and switched over with no interruptions – a real achievement.”

Samir Isbaih, Pebble VP of sales for the Middle East and APAC, said “I was the engineer who installed the original system all those years ago, and it is great to see the company grown to be one of the largest and most successful television networks in Egypt. I am delighted and proud to continue the relationship through this project and to install the next generation of automation, with Pebble MENA customers are guaranteed the high level of reliability and the exceptional support they expect and truly deserve.”

Advertisement