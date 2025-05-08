Tubi introduces interactive ad formats and self-serve platform

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Tubi announced new advertising formats and expanded partnerships during its presentation at the IAB NewFronts on May 6.

The company introduced several interactive ad offerings, including carousel ads, animated pause formats and Tubi Moments, which match advertising creative to tagged content scenes. Tubi also launched Tubi Wrappers, a homepage takeover option for film studios, and Tubi Storefronts, which allow brands to sell products inspired by streaming content.

A new feature, Tubi Prime, will provide advertisers guaranteed placements in high-performing and brand-safe content through upfront deals. Another update allows advertisers to create shoppable experiences through second screen integrations, such as those powered by ShopsenseAI.

Tubi announced partnerships with Amazon’s Demand Side Platform to offer shopper targeting and closed-loop measurement, and with Moloco to optimize connected TV advertising through machine learning. Kochava’s measurement tools have also been integrated to link ads with business outcomes like app installations and website visits.

The company emphasized custom solutions for verticals including automotive, pharmaceuticals, and quick-service restaurants, citing collaborations with S&P Global Mobility, Innovid and NCSolutions.

In addition, Tubi revealed a new self-serve ad buying platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. This platform allows for independent campaign management and audience targeting, leveraging technology from Universal Ads. It follows previous integrations with FreeWheel, AudienceXpress, and FOX’s AdRise.

Tubi’s announcements were presented by Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Lucas. The event featured appearances by personalities from Tubi’s original programming, including Deion Sanders and Rocsi Diaz, as well as creators involved in the platform’s Stubios initiative.

The company reports more than 97 million monthly active users, with 95% of viewing occurring on demand.

