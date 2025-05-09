Fox 8 completes move to new broadcast facility in New Orleans

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox 8, WVUE, has relocated to a new broadcast facility on Howard Avenue, a move that general manager Mikel Schaefer described as a significant technological upgrade for the station.

“We’re at the finish line now,” Schaefer said. “This is state of the art. This is the highest-end technology that you can have in our industry, and people will see the difference when they’re watching”

The station’s new headquarters, situated just blocks from its previous location, features two studios and two control rooms – with a fully digital infrastructure.

The 37,000-square-foot building, formerly the headquarters of Pontchartrain Housing Corporation, was redesigned to support television and news production.

Schaefer said the development reflects a commitment to the station’s viewing area, which includes 12 parishes in Louisiana and two counties in Mississippi.

“We want the best for our people, and this is an example of trying to give them the best,” said Schaefer.

Broadcast Design International provided scenic design for the studios, while Donahue Favret served as general contractor on the project.

Xavier University has acquired Fox 8’s former property at 1025 S. Norman C. Francis Parkway, which also housed New Orleans Access Television.