Sony announces ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ streaming rights will be shared by Hulu and Peacock

Sony Pictures Television has announced it has inked streaming deals with Peacock and Hulu for these streamers to carry next-day episodes of popular game shows “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”

Both streaming services will gain access to each new episode of the shows the day after they are shown on linear. The agreement also covers rights to past episodes, though it was not clear how many might be available on the streamers.

Plans call for the arrangement to kick off in the fall of 2025, when “Wheel” starts Season 43 and “Jeopardy!” launches Season 42.

Financial arrangements of the deal were not disclosed.

The move is significant because it marks the first time new regular episodes of the two shows are available on streaming a day after linear airings, though there have been cases where past seasons have been on streaming. Select episodes, produced outside of syndication, such as recent “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” and “Celebrity Jeopardy!” runs, which air on ABC, have been available on streaming under the network’s standard streaming window.

Sony has also sold “Pop Culture Jeopardy!” to Amazon Prime Video, which is also outside of syndication and uses a separate host.

Sony has made strategic moves to expand both the “Wheel” and “Jeopardy!” franchises through separate distribution deals, digital offerings as well as through non-broadcast license deals. These efforts are designed to allow the brands to stave off decreasing linear audiences and better engage with new audiences.

In the past, Sony has guarded the exclusivity of the weekday episodes of both shows in order to deliver maximum value to its syndication partners. However, as stations look to cut costs amid shifting viewer habits, it appears the value of the shows to linear broadcasters may become limited. In fact, Sony has held off renewing any traditional syndication deals past 2028 and it’s likely exclusive same-day rights will head to streaming that season.

It’s also worth noting that the same shows will be available on multiple streaming services, presumably with similar release windows (Disney+ subscribers will also be able to access the shows through the Hulu on Disney+ feature).

Streamers have previously emphasized focusing on exclusive content to acquire and keep viewers.

By spreading rights across multiple streamers, it’s possible that each streamer is paying less than if there were a completely exclusive streaming deal.

It’s not clear if the fact the content will have already aired on linear played a role in Peacock parent NBCUniversal and Hulu parent Disney being willing to share rights.

From a strategic standpoint, both Hulu and Peacock are likely to benefit from offering these two established shows. In addition to possibly spurring some sign-ups, well-known franchises with daily content such as these game shows are likely beneficial in retaining subscriptions.

SPT is currently embroiled in a legal battle with CBS Media Ventures over the distribution rights to the syndicated version of the show, but it appears both sides likely consider the streaming rights to be a separate arrangement that Sony can handle directly.

A recent ruling in that matter gave CMV distribution rights until the issue can be resolved, though a separate ruling had taken those away earlier in 2025.

Although it is not clear if CBS’s streamer cousin Paramount+ was interested in the rights, it is perhaps noteworthy that it did not wind up with a streaming deal as the CMV and Sony battle continues.

SPT is alleging that CMV engaged a variety of tactics that it says hurt revenue from “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel,” including bundling them with lower-rated syndicated shows and cutting back on the staff that helped support advertising sales. There were also allegations that CMV was giving preferential treatment to shows its parent network owned completely, such as “Entertainment Tonight.”