PBS and NPR face deep funding losses as Senate approves Trump-backed rescissions bill

The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a $9 billion spending cuts package that includes the rescission of $1.1 billion in funding for public media, moving forward with a proposal backed by Donald Trump to eliminate support for PBS, NPR and affiliated local stations.

The vote passed 51-48. Two Republicans, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, joined all Democrats and independents in voting against the bill. The package now goes to the House, where a final vote could take place Thursday. Congress faces a Friday deadline to approve the measure.

The funding cuts affect money already allocated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) for the next two fiscal years. CPB distributes federal grants to public television and radio stations across the country.

Public media leaders and station advocates said the rollback would have significant consequences, particularly for smaller and rural broadcasters that rely heavily on CPB grants. Patricia Harrison, president and CEO of CPB, said in a statement that the Senate’s decision carries “profound, lasting, negative consequences for every American.”

“Without federal funding, many local public radio and television stations will be forced to shut down,” Harrison said. “Parents will have fewer high quality learning resources available for their children. Millions of Americans will have less trustworthy information about their communities, states, country, and world.”

Public media leaders have cited broad viewer support for federal funding. A survey conducted by Peak Insights from June 29 to July 1 among 1,000 likely voters found that 53 percent oppose eliminating all federal funding for public media, compared to 44 percent in support.

The same survey showed that 53 percent of respondents said they trust public media to report news fully, accurately and fairly. By comparison, 35 percent said the same of the media in general.

PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger said the decision “goes against the will of the American people.”

“These cuts will significantly impact all of our stations, but will be especially devastating to smaller stations and those serving large rural areas,” Kerger said.

NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher cited public safety as a key concern. “Nearly 3-in-4 Americans say they rely on their public radio stations for alerts and news for their public safety,” Maher said, calling on the House to reject the rescissions package.

The Senate rejected several proposed amendments to preserve funding for stations serving rural and tribal areas. Sen. Murkowski, who voted against the bill, cited the role of public broadcasters in delivering emergency information during a 7.3 magnitude earthquake off Alaska’s coast earlier this week.

“These are simply organizations dedicated to their communities,” Murkowski wrote on X. “They deliver local news, weather updates, and, yes, emergency alerts that save human lives.”

The rescissions package also includes cuts to foreign aid and health programs. Trump has repeatedly criticized public media, alleging partisan bias and threatening to withhold endorsements from lawmakers who opposed the cuts.

Kate Riley, president of America’s Public Television Stations, said the loss of CPB funding puts local stations at risk of shutting down and eliminates access to free educational and emergency broadcast services.

“We are devastated that the Senate voted to eliminate federal funding to the local public television stations throughout this country,” Riley said.