Warner Bros. Discovery announces post-split company names, leadership

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that it’s putting the “Discovery” brand at the forefront of the name for the future corporation it is creating as the new home for its linear cable networks.

The new company will be known as “Discovery Global Networks,” WBD announced July 28, 2025, while its other assets will become part of a company known simply as “Warner Bros.”

The spinoff, which is expected to be completed in mid-2026, will see Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Gaming Studios, which are currently known as the “Streaming and Studios” division, will become Warner Bros., while networks including CNN, TNT, Discovery, HGTV and Food Network will fall under the Discovery Global Networks banner. Discovery+ will also be part of this company.

The split, which was announced in June 2025, will largely return WBD to the structure it had before WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. merged in 2022. The arrangement is also very similar to the structure the company uses today, but a spin-off will allow the two divisions to report financials separately. It’s also possible that either or both companies could go on to be acquired independently, though no steps in that direction have been announced.

Like other media conglomerates, WBD had become increasingly concerned with how shrinking cable viewership was affecting its more lucrative verticals.

Comcast’s NBCUniversal is currently finalizing plans to spin off most of its cable networks to a spinoff named Versant. This includes the cable side of NBCUniversal News Group, which includes MSNBC and CNBC, and the company has been busy building a separate news operation for its soon-to-be-Versant-owned assets.

It was not clear if WBD plans to create separate operations for any of its currently combined ones.

Discovery Inc. had previously acquired Scripps Networks Interactive in 2018, which owned the food, home, gardening and other lifestyle networks.

The company did not release logos for the two new companies.

Warner Bros. introduced an update to its iconic shield in 2019, a look that ultimately inspired the WBD logo.

Discovery Inc., redesigned its logo in 2018, with its flagship Discovery Channel last getting a major updated look in 2019. Prior to that it used a logo similar to the one its corproate parent would eventually adopt.

There is also a separate, more colorful “D and globe” logo icon for Discovery+ with a similar footprint to the Discovery Inc. look.

After the split, the newly reconstituted companies could adopt all or parts of their previous identities or opt for completely new looks.

It was not immediately clear if Discovery+ would continue to see its content distributed via HBO Max after the restructuring, though there’s no inherent limitation on that. Discovery+ is also still sold as a separate, standalone subscription and, given that the streamer was mentioned specifically in the announcement, it appears likely it will continue to operate in the same or similar manner.

WBD also announced most of how the new corporate leadership will look after the split.

The Warner Bros. company will include:

David Zaslav, President and CEO

Pam Abdy, Co-Chair and CEO Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Priya Aiyar, Chief Legal Officer

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max

Bruce Campbell, Chief Operating Officer

Mike De Luca, Co-Chair & CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Channing Dungey, Chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. TV Group

Robert Gibbs, Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer

James Gunn, Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios

Lori Locke, Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to the Chief Financial Officer)

J.B. Perrette, CEO & President of Streaming and Games

Peter Safran, Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios

Avi Saxena, Chief Technology Officer (reporting to Perrette)

The company has started searches for a chief financial officer and chief people and culture office.

Meanwhile, Discovery Global Networks will be led by this team:

David Duvall, Chief Technology Officer

Amy Girdwood, Chief People & Culture Officer

Ryan Gould, President, US Ad Sales GTM (reporting to Zeiler)

Anil Jhingan, Chief Development Officer

Kasia Kieli, President and MD, Poland and CEO, TVN

Fernando Medin, President, International

Scott Miller, President, Distribution (reporting to Zeiler)

Fulvia Nicoli, Executive Vice President, Content Strategy & Insights (reporting to Zeiler)

Brian Rauch, Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to Woodford)

Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO, TNT Sports

Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO, CNN Worldwide

Sue Underwald, Chief Legal Officer

Bobby Voltaggio, President, US Ad Sales Platform Monetization (reporting to Zeiler)

Fraser Woodford, Chief Financial Officer

Gerhard Zeiler, President, US, UK & Germany, Discovery+ and Chief Content Officer

A search for a chief communications and public affairs office for this company is under way.

