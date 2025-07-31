Scripps hires VP for research, consumer insights

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The E.W. Scripps Company has hired a former WarnerMedia executive to lead its enterprise research and consumer insights teams.

Sandy Padula, who starts in her new role immediately, will lead research initiatives to help Scripps leverage audience and market intelligence across its 60 local television stations and associated digital offerings.

Her role will also involve working closely with Scripps’ sales team to help advertisers optimize campaign effectiveness and measure impact.

Prior to joining Scripps, Padula worked at WarnerMedia Entertainment, where she served as senior vice president of research and consumer insight. Most recently, she also led a small research and analytics consulting firm.

“Sandy’s strong expertise in data storytelling and market trends analysis is a tremendous asset to Scripps as we continue deepening our connection to our consumers and advertisers,” said Keisha Taylor Starr, chief marketing officer and general manager, Scripps Networks, in a statement. “Her leadership will propel our commitment to innovative, data-informed strategies that drive transformative results for brands and consumers alike.”

Padula frequently lectures on the power of storytelling with data at several universities, including the University of Southern California, The University of Alabama and Skidmore College. She will be based in Atlanta.