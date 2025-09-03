Fox Sports unveils upgraded Stage B studio for ‘Fox NFL Kickoff’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“Fox NFL Kickoff” will debut a new set this season, following a major redesign of Fox Sports‘ Stage B in partnership with New Zealand-based firm Architecture van Brandenburg.

The updated set, first reported in Sports Business Journal, features more than 54 million LED lights and expands the LED volume wall to twice the size of that used on Stage A.

The redesign enables extended reality capabilities and improves flexibility for talent movement and storytelling.

The set will first be used on-air Sept. 2 during “The Herd with Colin Cowherd”, with “Fox NFL Kickoff” scheduled to debut in the space Sept. 7. The Sunday morning program serves as a lead-in to “Fox NFL Sunday.”

The new studio includes 36 rendering engines that power the LED volume walls. These are operated using Pixotope software on Unreal Engine, allowing for augmented reality graphics to be superimposed and aligned with camera movements in real time.

The redesigned set was created to provide depth and flexibility.

According to Zac Fields, the set allows for dynamic movements and elements that integrate with on-screen graphics.

“You might see walls move. You might see pieces of the set that actually turn into graphics, almost like kinetic architecture,” he said.

The Stage B studio is expected to be used beyond NFL programming. Fox Sports plans to incorporate the space into its college football coverage, Major League Baseball postseason programming, and FIFA World Cup broadcasts.