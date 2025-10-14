Common, Karriem Riggins and James Poyser compose ‘NBA on Prime’ theme music

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Prime Video has enlisted three Grammy Award-winning musicians, Common, Karriem Riggins and James Poyser, to compose the theme music for its new “NBA on Prime” broadcasts.

The composition, titled “Victory (NBA on Prime Theme),” will debut on Oct. 24 during Prime Video’s coverage of the 2025–26 NBA season opener.

The theme was recorded in September at Ocean Way Studio in Nashville with a 60-piece orchestra. According to Prime Video, the score was directed by Common, Riggins and Poyser, and designed to reflect the history and culture of basketball, with the theme the first national NBA theme by Black composers.

“Victory” will serve as the recurring musical identity for “NBA on Prime” global broadcasts.

The music will be featured across all “NBA on Prime” programming and was developed with multiple arrangements, including orchestral, rock and hip-hop versions.

“Our NBA coverage will be a celebration of the game for fans around the world, and we believe music plays a key role in that experience,” said Amina Hussein, executive producer, “NBA on Prime.” “Our theme needed to be timeless, modern, and soulful—and that’s exactly what Common, James and Karriem brought us.”

The final score will be mixed by Grammy-winning audio engineer Manny Marroquin.

The theme song will premiere during “NBA on Prime’s” doubleheader on Oct. 24, featuring the Boston Celtics at the New York Knicks, followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Victory (NBA on Prime Theme)” will be available for streaming on major platforms the same day.