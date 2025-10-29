SAM creates custom theme music for New Orleans Pelicans NBA coverage

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Stephen Arnold Music has produced a new music package for Gray Media’s coverage of New Orleans Pelicans NBA games, expanding the broadcaster’s cohesive sonic identity across its sports programming.

The three-minute theme was recorded live in New Orleans using local session musicians. The composition incorporates elements of the city’s musical heritage, including funk-style drums, bass and guitar, as well as a Hammond B3 organ with Leslie speaker, upright piano and horn arrangements. The score’s modular structure allows it to be adapted for use across different segments, including programming and marketing content.

The project builds on previous collaborations between Stephen Arnold Music and Gray Media, including music for its Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball coverage. While the new score shares thematic elements with the Braves package, the Pelicans theme is distinguished by its regional character.

“It was a unique opportunity to do something special and regional with the music treatment,” said Chad Cook, president and creative director at Stephen Arnold Music. “New Orleans musicians bring unique technique and musicality that’s instantly recognizable and impossible to fake.”

Gray Media holds the local broadcast rights to all non-nationally televised Pelicans games. The games are distributed free over the air to more than 4.1 million households across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Coverage is also available via the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network in markets including New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Jackson, Biloxi, Mobile and Birmingham.

The music package continues Stephen Arnold Music’s work in the New Orleans music scene. The company has previously collaborated with artists such as The Neville Brothers, Trombone Shorty, Tab Benoit and Big Sam’s Funky Nation.

“Working in New Orleans always inspires us,” Cook said. “There’s no substitute for that feel, that swing, that deep pocket the city’s musicians bring to a session.”

