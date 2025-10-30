CNN announces election night coverage plans, including All Access-only ‘livecast’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN has announced plans for its coverage of the off-cycle 2025 election that is still expected to draw considerable interest.

The network will air a “CNN Election Night 2025” special Nov. 4, 2025, providing coverage of key races throughout the U.S., including the closely-watched New York City mayoral race, the California special election, as well as the New Jersey and Virginia gubernatorial races.

CNN’s coverage will be anchored by Jake Tapper from Washington, D.C., and Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett from New York City.

Starting at 5 p.m. eastern, Tapper will appear with Dana Bash and Kasie Hunt in D.C. Burnett will anchor from New York, hosting a panel of political experts, including CNN’s Audie Cornish.

Cooper then joins coverage at 8 p.m. eastern and will appear with a panel of experts for the remainder of the evening.

John King will join coverage from the Magic Wall breaking down election results as ballots are counted, while Kaitlan Collins is slated to provide coverage from the White House. Also appearing will be anchor Abby Phillip. David Chalian will analyze exit polling, voting data, and redistricting outcomes.

Phillip takes over coverage at midnight eastern, with Harry Enten taking over the Magic Wall.

Then, at 2 a.m. eastern, Elex Michaelson will anchor a special edition of the newly-launched “The Story Is” from Los Angeles, where California voters are considering a key redistricting issue.

The network will also offer an exclusive “Election Livecast” on its CNN All Access tier, which launched in late October 2025.

This stream will be available from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. and feature “an unexpected and diverse group of influential voices reacting in real-time” to results as they come in.

CNN will also deploy a team of anchors, correspondents and reporters to locations across key states for on-the-ground reporting, real-time reactions and updates throughout coverage:

Phillip will be live from New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s campaign headquarters.

John Berman will be live from New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill’s campaign headquarters.

Michaelson will be live from California with the latest on the Golden State’s special election.

Omar Jimenez will be on the ground in New York City as voters cast their ballots for a new mayor.

Jason Carroll will be at the polls in New York City as well, reporting on the latest developments.

Manu Raju will be live from mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo’s campaign headquarters.

Gloria Pazmino will report from Mamdani’s HQ.

Jeff Zeleny will be live from Virginia at gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger’s campaign headquarters.

Eva McKend will provide updates from gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears’ campaign headquarters.

Brian Todd will report from a polling place in Virginia as ballots are cast.

Arlette Saenz will provide updates from New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli’s campaign headquarters.

Danny Freeman will be on the ground at a New Jersey polling place as Garden State voters cast their ballots.

Veronica Miracle will report from a polling place in Los Angeles.

The network is also planning to offer coverage via its website and app through the use of video explainers, live stories and analysis of results.

CNN will also offer coverage of the election ahead of the big day and throughout election day itself.