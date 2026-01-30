DirecTV adds Food Mix and expanded Weather Mix to streaming lineup

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

DirecTV has launched two new national Mix Channels, Food Mix and Weather Mix, expanding its multi-channel viewing features for streaming customers.

The Food Mix channel aggregates live programming from Food Network, Tastemade, America’s Test Kitchen and Sweet Escapes. Available on channel 917, Food Mix is included in the Entertainment+ package and the MyEntertainment genre pack. It became available Jan. 29 for DIRECTV for Internet customers.

Two new configurations of the Weather Mix channel are also now live. The two-tile version, located on channel 913, includes AccuWeather and Fox Weather.

It is available in the Entertainment package and all Genre Packs. The three-tile version, also on channel 913, adds The Weather Channel to the lineup and is available in the Choice+ package.

Mix Channels allow users to watch multiple live networks on a single screen. Viewers can select which feed to hear, switch any channel to full-screen mode, and maintain synced captions. According to DIRECTV, this feature aims to simplify multitasking without the need to switch between channels.

Mix Channels are included in the channel lineup for eligible packages and appear automatically on supported devices.