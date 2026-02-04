Savannah Guthrie won’t co-host Olympics opening ceremony as search for mother continues

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will not co-host NBC’s coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony as planned so she can focus on supporting her family as the search for her missing mother continues.

Guthrie was scheduled to co-host coverage alongside her former co-anchor Hoda Kotb Feb. 6, 2026.

“Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time,” an NBC Sports spokesperson said in a statement. “Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother.”

NBC did not indicate who might replace Guthrie for coverage of the opener. There was also no word if Guthrie will still travel to Milan, given her family’s situation. “Today” typically originates from the host city of the Olympics, with both co-anchors and a slate of other talent on hand.

Guthrie also missed being on-site for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She was pregnant at the time and her doctors advised against traveling to South America due to concerns over the Zika virus spreading in that part of the world.

Photo by Gabrielle Korein/NBC News